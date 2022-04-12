Frutura Announces Acquisition of Agri-Cooling & Logistics

Purchase Foundational to Frutura’s Enhanced Distribution Capabilities

REEDLEY, CA – Frutura has further strengthened its U.S. presence and holdings with the strategic acquisition of Agri-Cooling & Logistics (Agri-Cooling), a McAllen, TX-based operation. The modern cold storage, repacking, and cross-docking facility provides the Frutura Group of Companies with a critical receiving and North American redistribution site for its important fruit operation in Mexico. Frutura is a sales and marketing network formed with the acquisition of Dayka & Hackett LLC and TerraFresh Organics (U.S.); Agrícola Don Ricardo (Peru); Frutura Uruguay; and Subsole (Chile).

Agri-Cooling currently operates a high-capacity refrigeration facility created for and targeted to the unique needs of the produce industry. Plans are in the works to add ripening rooms for mangoes and over time, other varietals. Supplementing the new building with additional space and capacity is under discussion.

“McAllen has become a critical U.S. receiving point for some of the most desired fruit commodities and we expect to utilize this facility for our mango, lime, and other key crops from our operations in Mexico.” said David Krause, Frutura’s CEO. “It is highly strategic and absolutely critical to our mission to provide the high-quality fruit our customers deserve. And quickly. The acquisition of Agri-Cooling moves us that much closer to our ambitious goal of delivery within 48 hours of an order being placed.”

Adding a Texas footprint to Dayka & Hackett’s successful network of packing and distribution operations in Central California and Wilmington, Delaware has been a priority for Frutura from the start. The company believes the acquisition of Agri-Cooling will be a game-changer for their many customers who need to ship premium produce out of Mexico, cost-effectively and under optimal conditions.

Frutura is a global sales and marketing network committed to supplying international customers with premium fruit, 365 days a year. The company’s growers and marketers consistently deliver produce of the highest quality, demonstrate operational excellence and share Frutura’s core values around social and environmental performance. www.fruturaproduce.com