F&S Produce Co. Introduces Green Giant Fresh Stir-Fry Kits and Little Green Sprout’s Organic Vegetables

Vineland, NJ – Pre-washed, pre-cut bagged fresh veggies are a winner for consumers who want a fast-fixing meal option to put on the table. Two new products from F&S Produce Co., Green Giant® Fresh Stir-Fry Kits and Little Green Sprout’s Organic vegetables, offer even more ways to satisfy shoppers and boost category sales as well.

Green Giant® Fresh Stir-Fry Kits come in five trending flavors: Teriyaki, Korean Kimchi, Chinese Black Pepper, Coconut Lime, and Scallion Ginger. All 14-ounce kits include an authentic veggie mix of bok choy, cabbage, broccoli, baby corn, carrots, snow peas, and green onions, while each kit comes with a sauce container for a burst of flavor. Shelf life is 14 days.

Stir-Fry, perceived differently by consumers than sauté kits already on the market, ranks at approximately 7 percent for the most popular method of meal preparation. Plus, stir-fry has an annual growth rate of over 19 percent*.

Little Green Sprout’s Organic vegetables are available in Q1 2022 as a 7-item line. Selections are Broccoli & Carrots, Broccoli Florets, Butternut Squash, French Beans, Veggie Medley (Broccoli, Cauliflower & Carrots), Brussels Sprouts and Cauliflower Florets. Each features a 10-ounce steam-in-bag packaging with pre-washed vegetables. USDA Certified Organic stamped on the package. Shelf life is 15 days.

These products fill a void on the retail shelf and are on-trend as fresh organic produce sales grew by 11 percent in 2020, according to the Organic Trade Association’s 2021 Organic Industry Survey.

“The world continues to find new ways of eating healthy and staying fit, our new Green Giant® Fresh Stir-Fry kits and Little Green Sprout’s Organic vegetables make this easy. Both can be used in meal prep as a side dish, or as a heartier entrée paired with protein or the base for your own unique recipe,” says Alexis Sommers, project manager, direct sales and marketing.

In the produce department, Green Giant® Fresh Stir-Fry Kits are best merchandised with other meal and salad kits, while Little Green Sprout’s Organic vegetables ideally are displayed next to other bagged organic products. Keep refrigerated between 34 to 40°F.

Last year, F&S Produce successfully contracted for the rights to sell the Green Giant® brand in 11 states. The Green Giant® brand has a 92 percent awareness rating and is synonymous with quality, freshness, and convenience.

* Stir Fry Trends, Analysis and Statistics, www.tastewise.io/foodtrends/stir%20fry

About the Company

F&S Produce Co., Inc. is an over 40-year-old, family-owned and operated food manufacture centrally located in Vineland, New Jersey. The company’s 650,000 sq. ft. facilities process over 100 million pounds of produce annually for its retail, food service, and industrial customers. The food manufacturer operates under SQF 2000 Level 3 food safety certification. Sister companies include Pipco Transportation, a 50-plus truck operation that delivers produce products throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, and Mid-Eastern Cold Storage, a 60,000 sq. ft. warehouse with capabilities that include blast freezing and frozen storage. www.freshcutproduce.com