FullTilt Marketing Expands Team, Welcomes Kari Fox & Dan Kaho

MINOT, N.D. – FullTilt Marketing, a firm focused on agriculture, fresh produce and specialty food industries recently expanded the team welcoming Kari Fox as the new creative director and Dan Kaho as senior project manager.

Fox brings over 20 years’ experience in the private retail sector, with specific experience managing online and in-store retail marketing for a family run grocery chain. In addition to her experience in retail food marketing, Fox comes from an agency background and is heavily focused on digital design, specifically catering to the food and beverage industry with work at a variety of small and large agencies in Wisconsin and Illinois.

FullTilt also welcomes Dan Kaho as senior project manager. Kaho most recently served as a senior project manager at Harley Davidson and facilitated onboarding of a new manufacturing line. Kaho’s deep understanding of all things data and tech are informed by his more than 15 years of experience helping to build and expand digital platforms and improve customer experience.

Melinda Goodman, president of FullTilt Marketing commented, “The food and retail industry is advancing at a breakneck pace, and we must utilize every skillset to expand sales potential and foster the customer journey.” Goodman continued, “Dan and Kari both bring a broad set of talents and strategic mindsets from their past experience to help our clients explore new opportunities to grow their businesses and I’m excited to have them on our team.”

Fox is focused on leveraging her creative talents to elevate more inspired storytelling and expand FullTilt’s marketing offerings in the retail space, with a heavy focus on digital marketing and client maintenance. Kaho is already applying his strengths in digital media and data management to evaluate and create data systems that help clients leverage more informed selling along with video storytelling.

Goodman concluded, “For 10 years, FullTilt has operated as a full-service boutique agency that offers more than creative design, but comprehensive strategic value to every client. Each selection of new team members is meant to grow new and existing relationships and steward opportunities for our clients.”

To learn more about FullTilt Marketing visit www.fulltiltmarketing.net

# # #

About FullTilt Marketing

FullTilt Marketing is a firm committed to agriculture and the interests of producer organizations, along with brands and specialty foods for small business. Our passion is finding the stories and ideas that motivate consumers and deliver strategic value at the speed of smart. For more information visit fulltiltmarketing.net.