Fusionware Redefines ERP For Fresh Produce Supply Chains

Idaho Falls, Idaho — The fresh produce industry moves at lightning speed, yet many growers, packers, and shippers are still stuck using outdated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems that slow them down. Instead of simplifying operations, these legacy systems create extra work, ineﬀiciencies, and unnecessary costs.

Fusionware, a leader in cloud-based supply chain technology, is rewriting the rules with next-generation ERP designed to help streamline operations, cut costs, and boost profitability.

Traditional ERP systems are slow, complex, and expensive. Fusionware’s user-friendly platform eliminates ineﬀiciencies and provides real-time inventory tracking, automated workflows, and seamless software integrations. This fresh approach to ERP means fewer headaches, more streamlined operations, and more time for growers, packers, and shippers to focus on delivering high-quality produce.

“Farmers and packers need tools that work as hard as they do. Legacy ERP systems create more problems than solutions. Fusionware gives produce businesses a smarter, more agile system that helps them stay competitive in a tough industry”, shared Creg Fielding, CEO of Fusionware.

Eliminate Manual Work, Reduce Costs, and Boost Profits

Slow, rigid legacy ERP software forces operations to rely on manual workarounds, leading to errors, ineﬀiciencies, and wasted time. These systems aren’t built for the fast-moving nature of fresh produce and often fail to provide the real-time data needed to make quick decisions. One of the biggest challenges is traceability. Legacy ERPs lack real-time tracking, making it diﬀicult to pinpoint where a product came from or where it’s headed. When a recall happens or compliance checks arise, producers are left scrambling through spreadsheets and disconnected systems instead of having instant access to the critical data they need.

How Fusionware Can Help

Fusionware is purpose-built to solve the biggest challenges in produce supply chains, oﬀering: Real-time inventory tracking from field to shipment, preventing costly overages or shortages. Automated workflows that eliminate manual data entry, cutting labor costs and reducing human error. Seamless integrations with existing software and hardware, making the transition easy and avoiding the downtime associated with system overhauls. A user-friendly, intuitive interface that slashes training time, minimizing the frustration and hassle that comes with learning new technology. Flexible pricing that ensures operations only pay for what they need, no unexpected costs or unnecessary add-ons.

Built by Operations for Operations

Fusionware’s cloud-based ERP isn’t just an upgrade. It’s a smarter way to run a growing or packing operation, designed to meet operations’ needs. Built by operations people who understand the industry’s challenges, this system simplifies complex processes, reduces manual work, and adapts to the unique demands of fresh produce businesses.

Fusionware helps growers, packers, and shippers: Reduce waste and maximize yield with better tracking and forecasting. Stay compliant with food safety and traceability regulations. Improve communication between teams, from the field to the packing house and shipping. Make faster, data-driven decisions to stay competitive in a volatile market.

“The real-time inventory feature is a game-changer. Plus, I can add an order from my phone. No other ERP lets me do that. That kind of speed and flexibility means more success for everyone” , highlighted Shay Meyers at Owyhee Produce.

The Time to Upgrade is Now

With rising costs, labor shortages, and increasing regulations, the need for a modern, eﬀicient ERP has never been more urgent. Many growers, packers, and shippers hesitate to upgrade because they fear high upfront costs, extended downtime during the transition, and the hassle of learning a new system. Fusionware addresses these concerns head-on, oﬀering a smooth, hassle-free transition with dedicated support and expert guidance, ensuring an ERP upgrade with minimal disruptions. By reducing ineﬀiciencies and providing real-time data, Fusionware helps businesses quickly adapt to the changing demands of the fresh produce industry.

About Fusionware

Fusionware is the leading cloud-based supply chain platform for the produce industry. Designed to connect every part of the fresh produce supply chain from farms and packers to freight, wholesalers, and retailers, Fusionware helps businesses optimize operations, improve eﬀiciency, reduce risk, and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.fusionware.com.