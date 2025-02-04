Future of Food: The Trends Frieda’s Branded Produce is Betting on for 2025

Anaheim, CA — In the lead-up to 2025, trend reports have been more abundant than ever, oﬀering insights from industry publications, retailers, brands, and consumer research organizations. But at Frieda’s Branded Produce, trends don’t just come to light—they start here.

For over 60 years, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace, including staples like kiwifruit, sugar snap peas, shallots, and spaghetti squash. By setting the standard for what lands on kitchen tables, Frieda’s inspires culinary exploration and innovation.

Trends aren’t just about “what’s hot” —they’re about products, flavors, and movements that create lasting impact. With decades of experience, Frieda’s understands which trends are worth investing time, money, and reputation into.

Alex Jackson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Frieda’s Branded Produce, carries on her family’s legacy of produce innovation. With her keen understanding of consumer behavior and Frieda’s unmatched ability to spot opportunities, Alex has identified three key trends Frieda’s is betting on for 2025. Each reflects the overarching goal of increasing produce consumption and meeting consumers where they are.

Trend 1: Food is STILL Medicine

The Challenge: Finding your voice

The Opportunity: Selling to younger generations

Younger consumers, especially Millennials and Gen Z, are turning to food as a form of preventive medicine. They’re seeking produce that supports longevity, cognitive health, hydration, and overall well-being. Functional ingredients like fresh turmeric and juicing kits are no longer optional in the produce aisle—they’re essential.

International brands like MyJool Dates are paving the way by marketing natural solutions, such as three dates as the perfect afternoon energy booster instead of a cup of coﬀee. The produce aisle, brimming with health-promoting options, is uniquely positioned to meet this growing demand. Retailers can engage these health-conscious shoppers by highlighting functional benefits through juicing displays, recipe cards, and in-store education on longevity and prevention. Suppliers must understand the health benefits of their items deeply as it’s our responsibility to educate the consumer and the retailer. Health is wealth!

Trend 2: Protein

The Challenge: Investment in consumer marketing

The Opportunity: Increasing consumption and relevance

Protein’s resurgence is undeniable, driven by the growing awareness of its benefits—from muscle-building to appetite control—and the rise of GLP-1 usage. While not inherently “a produce trend, ” this focus on protein creates an opportunity for fresh fruits and vegetables to shine as the perfect complement.

Protein-rich vegetables like Brussels sprouts, green beans, and asparagus deserve the spotlight, as do versatile pairings for trending protein items like cottage cheese and Greek yogurt. Retailers and suppliers alike should seize the moment by emphasizing protein content on packaging, creating cross-merchandising opportunities, and promoting these combinations through social media and in-store displays.

Trend 3: Freeze- or Soft-Dried Produce

The Challenge: Merchandising

The Opportunity: Reducing food waste and creating new food experiences

While the produce industry heavily focuses on fresh oﬀerings, the expanding variety of freeze-dried and soft-dried produce is an undeniable opportunity. From Kyoho grapes and mushroom crisps to shishito peppers, dried produce satisfies consumers’ curiosity for global flavors, reduces food waste, and oﬀers convenient, healthy snacking options.

The challenge lies in merchandising. Should dried produce be marketed as a healthier alternative to chips and cookies in the snack aisle or displayed alongside fresh counterparts in the produce department? Collaborations between growers and dried produce manufacturers can also unlock new opportunities by utilizing surplus or out-of-spec produce, keeping production domestic and sustainable. Educating consumers and retail buyers on the benefits of dried produce is key to capitalizing on this trend. What’s not far behind is consumers drying their own fruits and vegetables at home.

Trend 4: Collaborating With Other Industries

The Challenge: Breaking through media clutter

The Opportunity: Cross-Industry Innovation

Produce is finding its way into unexpected industries. From beauty products with produce-inspired ingredients to tea companies embracing ube and guava flavors, produce is driving innovation in other categories. Partnering with other sectors can help our industry cut through the food media clutter and gain a stronger foothold in consumer conversations. These collaborations are a highly eﬀicient way to expand reach, often delivering results at a fraction of the cost of traditional campaigns. Notably, 71% of consumers enjoy co-branding partnerships** , indicating a strong market for such initiatives. The exclusivity and novelty of cross-industry products also create a sense of urgency and excitement, helping to position produce front and center in consumer media.

The Path Forward

Only 10% of Americans meet their recommended daily fruit and vegetable intake* . By leaning into these trends, Frieda’s aims to drive a significant leap in fresh produce consumption in 2025. With a legacy of bold introductions and a commitment to inspiring new food experiences, Frieda’s Branded Produce continues to lead the way.

