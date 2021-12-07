Fyffes and Breakfast Club of Canada Announce Partnership to Provide Nutritional Food to Schools in Montreal Where the Need is Greatest

Fyffes and Breakfast Club of Canada (BCC) are delighted to announce a new partnership that will increase fresh fruit servings to school children in Montreal communities where the need is greatest. The pilot program started during the second half of November 2021, and Fyffes has committed to a weekly donation of 5,000 bananas to the Club, aiming to donate an estimated 75,000 bananas by the end of March 2022. Fyffes is also aiming to expand the ongoing program beyond bananas to potentially supply melons, pineapples, and other nutritious fruits in the future.

An average of 30 schools located in Montreal communities where the need is greatest will benefit from these donations, reaching close to 7,000 children who rely on school breakfast programs and may not have access to fresh fruits at home. Besides bananas being added to school menus as healthy and filling snacks, these fruits can also be used to prepare other nutritious foods such as muffins, smoothies, or breakfast cookies.

“We are thrilled about this new partnership with Fyffes,” stated Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager at Breakfast Club of Canada. “A healthy breakfast is incredibly important to stimulate children’s education and development. It is thanks to the support of important partners like Fyffes that the Club is able to nourish the potential of children and make an impact on their lives, one breakfast at a time.”

The new partnership with the Club aligns with Fyffes sustainability strategy and supports its current sustainability target to ‘provide five million healthy meals to vulnerable communities by 2025 by working with qualified partners’.

Marion Tabard, VP of Marketing and Communication at Fyffes, said of the new partnership: “We are delighted to partner with the Club on this beautiful initiative to deliver fresh fruit to school children in Montreal. We strongly believe that our commitment to increase the access of nutritious foods for school children in these areas will have a beneficial impact on their learning process and we’re looking forward to continuing our work with the Club, making Fyffes bananas a healthy addition to school meals.”

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 500 000 children in over 3,000 programs in academic and community settings across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Fyffes

For over 130 years, Fyffes has brought a choice of tropical produce to countless millions around the world. We achieve the highest quality by nurturing relationships with our growers, supporting our employees, and diligently serving each link in the chain: production, procurement, shipping, ripening, distribution, and marketing.

This approach has earned Fyffes leadership across multiple markets; today we are the largest importer of Fairtrade certified bananas in the world. We are also one of the largest banana and pineapple importers in Europe and the biggest melon importer in North America. We became part of the Sumitomo Corporation in 2017, advancing our industry leadership in many exciting ways.

