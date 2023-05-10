Fyffes Celebrates Opening of New Packhouse in Costa Rica

Fyffes has continued to invest in its own banana production in Costa Rica by building a new packhouse at

its farm Victoria in Sarapiqui de Heredia, Costa Rica. The new packhouse has been designed to promote

employee wellbeing and safety while enabling improved efficiencies and supporting our sustainability

targets.

The inauguration event included the attendance of Fyffes business partners Grupo Acón, Grupo Colono,

Jardín del Tigre and the Costa Rican banana authority Corbana (Corporación Bananera Nacional). Fyffes

was represented by its Chief Executive Officer, Helge Sparsoe, and Chief Supply Officer, Sheila McCannMorrison, who addressed employees and thanked them for their ongoing contribution to the company.

The modern design of the new packhouse minimizes bruising to the fruit, increases packaging capacity

through multiple processing lines, reduces water consumption by up to 40%, and improves occupational

health by facilitating the palletizing process with two hydraulic tables and anti-fatigue mats in the

selection, weighing and packaging areas.

For Fyffes Regional Banana Production Manager, Leslie Medina, this project is a joint effort within Fyffes,

capitalizing on knowledge and experience to increase productivity. He acknowledged the support of Fyffes

business partners and the performance of the farm management who oversaw construction of the new

packhouse and the substantial expansion of hectares.

For his part, Fyffes CEO, Helge Sparsoe, pointed to the company’s value “Winning Together” and explainedthe importance of collaborating in the long term to face the challenges that the future may bring.

“Winning together also includes our communities, our partners and allies because if we don’t work

together, we will face many more significant challenges ahead,” Sparsoe said.

Sheila McCann-Morrison spoke about the role of groundbreaking innovation as a fundamental driver to

Fyffes ongoing sustainability both within Fyffes owned farms as well as with strategic business partners.

Jorge Sauma, Corbana General Manager, recognized Fyffes as one of the companies that operate in Costa

Rica with the most vision for the future and highlighted Fyffes effort to provide good working and safety

conditions to its employees.

The new Fyffes packhouse is proof of the banana industry’s commitment to innovation, safety, and

sustainability. Investment in technology and equipment demonstrates a desire to continually improve the

quality and efficiency of production processes, while the focus on safety ensures that workers are always

treated with respect and dignity.