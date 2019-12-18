Fyffes Fitness Initiative Wins European Marketing Award

The efforts being made by Fyffes to help combat childhood obesity through its fitness-based ‘Fit Squad’ initiative was recognised at this year’s IMC European Awards for Integrated Marketing Communications, held in Brussels recently.

The Irish-based fruit importer was honoured with the Silver Award in the ‘Small budget campaign’ category by a panel of almost 40 leading industry professionals across Europe.

Developed by TITAN Experience – in conjunction with Irish health and fitness expert Tom Dalton – the main purpose of ‘Fit Squad’ is to demonstrate to young people in schools throughout the country how they can increase their physical activity.

Since its inception last year, Fyffes fitness initiative has visited some 145 schools and seen over 14,000 children participate in 290 interactive sessions across 29 counties throughout Ireland, North and South.