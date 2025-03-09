Fyffes Launches Gender Equality Podcast-Style Training For Workers

Geneva – Fyﬀes Launches InnovaIve Audio Learning Program to Promote Gender Equality Fyﬀes is proud to announce the launch of its new gender equality training program, designed to educate and engage employees, their families, and community members. This innovative program delivers key information in an accessible, engaging format that sparks interest and encourages listeners to apply the lessons to their daily lives.

Gender equality has been a priority for Fyﬀes since 2019, when the company identified gender inequality and gender-based violence as potential human rights risks in its value chain. Initially, Fyﬀes rolled out the Business for Social Responsibility (BSR) HERproject™ gender program – a classroom-based training for employees and later adapted this training for HERessentials™, a digital gender equality program.

Building on the success of its previous initiatives and incorporating valuable employee feedback, Fyﬀes has developed an enhanced gender equality program. This new program oﬀers a more in-depth and practical approach, focusing on key gender equality topics and bringing them to life through interviewers from professionals, including gynecologists, nutritionists, doctors, nurses, psychologists, and financial experts.

Designed to be accessible and engaging for both women and men, the program covers a wide range of topics such as personal finance, communication, family health and nutrition, sexual health, and gender- based violence. Listeners can tune in anytime, from anywhere, making it easy to absorb and apply the knowledge in their daily lives.

This initiative reinforces Fyﬀes commitment to achieving its sustainability targets related to gender equality. Fyﬀes has progressed against its public targets in relation to gender equality:

Target

100% of Fyﬀes own sites in LaIn America to benefit from Gender Equality Programmes by 2025 and 50% of our suppliers by 2030.

Progress

– 100% of Fyﬀes sites have started gender equality training (9,000 employees already trained) and with 16% of suppliers.

– Fyﬀes became a signatory of the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles in 2024

Target

Eradicate gender pay gap in Fyﬀes operaIons by 2030.

Progress

Fyﬀes has launched a job architecture process to evaluate roles based on responsibility and impact, establishing objective pay bands and laying the groundwork for pay equity. This year, Fyﬀes commenced a partnership with Fair Pay Innovation Lab, a leading expert in fair and transparent pay.

Speaking about Fyﬀes commitment to gender equality, Sustainability Manager Stella Davis said “Although we began our approach to gender equality through a human rights lens, equity and equality in gender is now a firmly strategic priority for our company. I would acknowledge the commitment of all our employees, senior managers and in particular the human resources team within Fyﬀes for their unwavering determination to ensure a workplace where women and men can thrive.”

Juan Pablo Velasquez, Chief Human Resources Oﬃcer, added, “At Fyﬀes, our people are at the heart of everything we do. Creating an environment where talent thrives means building structures that foster fairness and opportunity. Our job architecture process is a key step toward ensuring every role is valued transparently, accelerating our progress toward pay equity and gender equality.”

