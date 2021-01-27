Fyffes Launches New Website

During 2020 Fyffes worked on the development of a new website (fyffes.com) which goes live today. The new website makes it easy for customers and other users to find the information they need about our products and responsible business practices.

Fyffes interviewed employees, retailers, NGOs, media and surveyed consumers to find out what information was most important to them and what they expected from a fresh produce label website.

Navigability and ease of search came out as very important attributes, as well as transparency and accountability.

”Consumers and other stakeholders told us that they want to know more about the provenance of our bananas, pineapples, melons, and exotic range, the so-called ‘farm to table’ journey. They want to know more about how we care for our people who harvest and pack by hand so that our products arrive in perfect condition to the supermarket shelves”, said Caoimhe Buckley, Director of Corporate Affairs.

”We want to make it easier to access information about our sustainability efforts, our certifications, quality controls and standards. We also want to help people find a good banana bread recipe during the many global lockdowns we are all experiencing”, she said.

The new website was designed by Friday, a Dublin-based digital agency, to have an enhanced user experience, to be easy to use on any device, to be modern and with a creative treatment which brings to life Fyffes blue logo – the oldest fresh produce logo in the world.

Speaking about working with Fyffes, Dave Jackson, Co-Founder and UX Director of the agency said

“Collaborating closely with the team at Fyffes and their customers enabled us to gain valuable insights into the business, its values, footprint and ambitions. We were inspired by the energy and commitment of people throughout Fyffes and are delighted with the results we achieved together. We are excited to see how Fyffes future unfolds and hope to be working with them to help realise it.”

Spanish, German, Russian and Dutch versions of the website will be available soon.

***

About Fyffes

Fyffes Limited is a leading international importer and distributor of quality tropical produce headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded over 130 years ago, Fyffes is the world’s oldest fruit brand. Fyffes has trading, farming and export operations in Europe, North, Central and South America, with long established trading relationships with grower groups in Central and South America. The company’s primary activities include production, procurement, shipping, ripening, distribution and marketing of bananas, pineapples and melons. A commitment to the principles of corporate responsibility is at the heart of the Fyffes brand, which has been recognized with numerous international certifications for best practices in food safety, social, environmental and general sustainability issues. Fyffes is an importer with one of the world’s highest number of Global G.A.P. certified production partners. Fyffes has been a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation since 2017. (www.fyffes.com)