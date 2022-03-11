Fyffes to Support Ireland’s First National Fitness Games

Irish banana distributors Fyffes has announced it is giving support to a weekend-long ‘festival of fitness’ scheduled to take place at the UCD Sports Campus from Friday, 22nd to Sunday, 24th April inclusive.

Billed as Ireland’s first National Fitness Games, the event will follow a formula established in the UK where it has attracted a high level of entries over a number of years.

Under the tag line ‘Fuelled by Fyffes’, participation will be open to individuals and teams, including corporate team entries, with an expected attendance of some 2,000 over the weekend.

Providing a test in terms of power, endurance, speed and strength, challenges will include weighted runs, rowing machines, sandbag carries, kettlebell snatches, assault bikes, deadlifts and more from which ‘Ireland’s Fittest Male and Female’ will be crowned.

Ancillary activities, forming part of what will be Ireland’s first functional fitness event of the year, will include health and wellness workshops and pro-curated fitness programming, in a carnival-like atmosphere with live music and street food stalls.

Building on their established ‘Fit Squad’ programme for school-age students, the event will be preceded by the sixth running of Fyffes own National Banana Day which falls on Wednesday, April 20th.

Commenting, their head of marketing, Emma-Hunt Duffy says: “in line with our established programme to promote healthy eating and an active lifestyle amongst young people, it is hoped that, by reaching out across the age groups in this novel way, our message will access an adult audience and have an even broader impact”.

With entry now open to NFG FitGames Ireland 2022, further details are available online at www.nationalfitnessgames.com