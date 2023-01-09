Gabriel Avalos Joins Awe Sum Organics as its General Manager

With roots in the organic and sustainable produce trade for 38 years, since 1985, and with and grower partnerships across the globe in both the southern and northern hemispheres, Awe Sum Organics welcomes Gabriel Avalos to lead their team as General Manager.

A 20+ year veteran in the produce industry, Gabe brings with him expertise and strong performance in many agricultural business operations including demand/supply planning, sales and operational planning, supply forecasting, harvesting operations, grower management, strategic planning, supply chain and sourcing within international and domestic markets, and building and managing high performing teams. As a cross-functional team builder and dedicated professional, Gabe has a very successful track record of developing, implementing, and driving company-wide planning and business practices.

Gabe brings with him a wealth of knowledge and broad network base in the agricultural industry. In his last role prior to joining Awe Sum Organics, Gabe was the Vice President of Agriculture Operations & Sourcing for Bonduelle Fresh Americas (formerly Ready Pac Foods) for 8 years. Before he started with Ready Pac Foods, Gabe held key positions at Driscoll’s and River Ranch Fresh Foods.

Gabe has extensive experience in the many areas of the fresh produce trade and looks forward to working with David Posner, CEO and Founder of Awe Sum Organics and the entire Awe Sum team while promoting Awe Sum’s dynamic organic commodity list, which includes table grapes, kiwifruit, avocados, blueberries, apples, pears, and citrus.

“I am excited to join David and the rest of the Awe Sum Organics team. I admire the commitment and passion the Awe Sum Team strive for in the organic category. I look forward in supporting the team in continuing to provide great service and quality while not compromising our mission statement.”, Avalos said.

“We are really excited to have Gabe join and lead our Awe Sum Team! Gabe is an exceptional fit for us as we continue to grow and evolve. The timing is perfect, as Gabe’s many years of experience and strong performance in management for successful fresh produce companies will be a huge asset as we continue to move into the future, focused on our ongoing goal of meeting the needs of our customers and growers,” said David Posner, President, CEO and Founder of Awe Sum Organics.

“The Awe Sum Team remains focused on service, quality, integrity, transparency, and our company’s uncompromising organic and sustainability mission. Posner continued, “While adapting to the ever growing and changing market for organic produce we continue to remain 100% focused and true to our mission statement.”

Our Mission Statement

Awe Sum Organics is dedicated to furthering global sustainability through organic, non-GMO agriculture. Since 1985, we have remained devoted to providing the best tasting, freshest organic fruit through authentic farming that respects our soil, our water, and our planet. In partnership with our extraordinary organic growers, we strive to minimize our carbon

footprint and keep our soils and environment healthy for future generations. Our guiding principle is integrity, both in our products and our business practices. We are committed to ensuring fair, sustainable returns for our family or growers, and to improving the quality of life in our global community.

With over 38 years in the organic produce business, our experience and organic know-how are second to none. We have been leaders of the organic and sustainable produce movement from day one and have helped guide its evolution into the mainstream marketplace.