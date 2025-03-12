Game, Set, Match! Fresh Del Monte Serves Up Fresh, Delicious Smoothies as a Returning Gold Sponsor at 2025 Miami Open Tennis Tournament

As part of the second annual sponsorship, attendees may enjoy courtside smoothies, taste the Pinkglow® Pineapple, and get a chance to win free prizes, courtesy of Fresh Del Monte

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — To help beat the heat and take in the prestigious Miami Open tennis tournament, spectators, volunteers, staff, and players will now be able to enjoy refreshing smoothies and fresh fruit all tournament long, thanks to Fresh Del Monte. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., (NYSE: FDP) one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, announced it returns as an official gold sponsor of the Miami Open, which kicks off March 16 and continues through March 30 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. As the exclusive produce provider of the 40th anniversary of the tournament, Fresh Del Monte is debuting its “Fresh Del Monte Courtside Smoothies” concession stand located at the Sunset Terrace, which will serve up three winning smoothie recipes, along with its signature fresh-cut fruit.

“As the exclusive produce partner of the Miami Open for the second consecutive year, Fresh Del Monte is proud to bring fresh, high-quality fruits and smoothies to one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world,” said Danny Dumas, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Product Management for Fresh Del Monte, North America. “This partnership allows us to engage with health-conscious fans, athletes, and event staff while showcasing our commitment to freshness, quality, and innovation. From our signature Courtside Smoothies to an array of fresh-cut fruit, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the best of Fresh Del Monte throughout the tournament.”

The three new smoothie varieties — sure to be a hit among fans — include:

Pinkglow® Sunset Serve: A blend of mango, Pinkglow ® Pineapple, banana, and coconut water, with a splash of orange juice

A blend of mango, Pinkglow Pineapple, banana, and coconut water, with a splash of orange juice Watermelon Courtside Cooler: Featuring watermelon, coconut water, and strawberries

Featuring watermelon, coconut water, and strawberries Match Point Smoothie: A winning combination of fresh mango, lime juice, Chamoy, and Tajin

Fresh Del Monte aims to enhance the fan experience with its unique and delicious fresh-cut and whole fruit, vegetable products, and smoothies available for purchase. In addition, Fresh Del Monte will offer guacamole carts to in-suite guests for the first time.

Between matches during the two-week tournament, Fresh Del Monte will take over the stadium’s video boards to host trivia games where fans can win exclusive prizes. Prior to the tournament, fans will also be able to engage with Fresh Del Monte on the brand’s social media pages for more chances to win prizes.

Now in its 40th year, the Miami Open has been held annually since 1985 and draws an attendance of nearly 395,000 people over the course of 10 days. To learn more about the 2025 event and ticketing information, please visit MiamiOpen.com.

For more information on Fresh Del Monte, including products, recipes and promotions, please visit DelMonteFresh.com. Follow @DelMonteFresh on social media at Instagram, Facebook, X, Pinterest and YouTube.

With tennis uniting players and fans across the world, Fresh Del Monte proudly supports the game at every level — from the Miami Open to its longstanding partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association in the U.K. Whether courtside in Miami or championing British tennis talent, Fresh Del Monte remains committed to promoting healthy, active living through fresh, high-quality produce.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN® brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte has also been awarded the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards four times in the last five years (2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025). Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.