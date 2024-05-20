GEM Avocado Market Penetration Expands with Costco and Index Fresh Partnership

Corona, Ca — Index Fresh, California’s largest shipper of GEM avocados, announces that their seasonal GEM offering will now be available at Costco warehouses in select cities.

The Costco launch reflects the increased supply capabilities and market demand for the GEM avocado variety. Index Fresh in conjunction with agronomists at University of California have broadly promoted the GEMs for their lower resource requirements and high productivity. Today the novel variety is widely adopted by California growers looking to diversify their land and cultivate a sustainable choice that increases yields, reduces water displacement, and achieves greater efficiency during harvest.

The gold-flecked GEMs characteristically are larger in size, with an easy-to-peel skin and present a buttery, nutty flavor. GEMs will be offered by Costco in 5-count bags, designed to deliver value and choice to members. Costco will introduce the California grown GEMs for a limited time, starting in late May, with promotional support from the California Avocado Commission.

“The California Avocado Commission supports the up-and-coming GEM variety as well as all the locally grown and sustainably farmed avocados grown in the Golden State,” said CAC VP of Marketing Terry Splane. “It is exciting that California GEM avocado production is reaching promotable levels and that retailers are embracing their potential.”

“Costco does their homework when bringing any new SKU into their line up” commented Debbie Willman, VP of Sales at Index Fresh. “Index Fresh introduced

GEMs to the market eight years ago and over time we expanded our supply and market reach to meet the growing demand for the variety. Our mission now is to grow consumer exposure, and with Costco on board we are excited to introduce GEMs to as many homes as possible.”

The GEM line is sold to the North American market in value-added bags or individually in 25 lb. lugs. In addition to Costco, GEMs can be found at Safeway, Raley’s, Gelson’s and other fresh produce departments.

About Index Fresh:

Index Fresh is a global marketer of avocados, sourcing from all major global growing regions, including California, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Colombia. Through its dedication to outstanding quality, consistency, and service, Index Fresh continues to be a leader in the industry for over 100 years. Headquartered in California, the company has facilities strategically located in Texas, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. For more information, visit www.indexfresh.com