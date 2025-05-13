Gem-Pack Appoints New Vice President of Foodservice

New Position to Lead Strategic Growth in Fresh Berry Sector

Santa Monica, CA – Gem-Pack, a leader in the fresh berry industry, proudly announces the appointment of Tom Smith as the company’s Vice President of Foodservice. With a mandate to build and lead a comprehensive foodservice program, Smith will spearhead initiatives aimed at delivering year-round, consolidated supply of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries to foodservice customers across the U.S. and beyond.

In this newly established role, Smith brings a strong vision to create a one-stop solution for foodservice partners seeking consistent access to premium quality berries. The program will focus on seamless supply, consistent flavor and eating experience, and an unwavering commitment to customer service excellence. “Our goal is to redefine what foodservice partners can expect from a fresh berry supplier,” said Smith. “Gem-Pack’s dedication to customer partnership, varietal innovation, and exceptional quality makes this a unique opportunity to deliver unmatched value to the industry.”

Beyond building the foodservice vertical, Smith will also be leaned on to lead strategic business development initiatives across retail and export channels, as well as guide select innovation projects in the bush berry category. “Gem-Pack is thrilled to welcome Tom to the leadership team,” said Paul Kawamura, CRO, Gem-Pack. “His extensive experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in expanding our reach and deepening our commitment to delivering the quality, innovation and service Gem-Pack is known for.”

With Smith at the helm of these critical initiatives, Gem-Pack is poised to strengthen its position as a preferred brand in the berry industry and a trusted partner for customers worldwide

About Gem-Pack

Gem-Pack is a leading fresh berry company, providing premium strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries year-round. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Gem Pack continues to set the standard in the berry industry.