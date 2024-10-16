Gem-Pack Berries Partners with Multisteps to Lead Sustainable Packaging Innovation in the Berry Industry

Watsonville, CA – Gem-Pack Berries is proud to announce a groundbreaking project with Multisteps, a leader in innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in Gem-Pack Berries’ ongoing commitment to reducing the company’s environmental impact and creating a more sustainable supply chain.

As a key partner in Gem-Pack Berries’ sustainability initiatives, Multisteps brings to the table a cutting-edge technology with their Digital Direct Printing capabilities— a solution that aligns perfectly with Gem-Pack Berries’ mission to design toward a more sustainable supply chain. By eliminating traditional paper labels, film, and adhesives, this breakthrough technology simplifies the recycling process, enhances recyclability, and streamlines sustainability. It’s the next generation in sustainable packaging, designed to boost efficiency and reduce waste.

“Gem-Pack and Multisteps share a deep passion for sustainability and innovation.” added Madu Etchandy, SVP of Operations at Gem-Pack Berries. “The opportunity that Multisteps brought our way to launch this technology within the USA berry category is very exciting and is another step in the right direction to reducing our overall environmental impact. We look forward to building on this and deepening our commitment to sustainable practices, driving innovation, and leading by example.”

Gem-Pack Berries is the first berry company in the U.S. to adopt Multisteps’ Digital Direct Printing technology. This collaboration represents more than just innovation, but also an unwavering dedication to sustainability and a proactive approach to reducing environmental impacts.

Multisteps approaches their innovation with a ‘design for recycling’ philosophy: by eliminating the need for paper and adhesives on clamshell packages, this solution greatly reduces the strain on recycling centers, lowers greenhouse gas emissions, and keeps harmful PET out of landfills. This printing technology uses food-grade washable inks that clean off easily in the recycling process, ensuring the materials can be recycled in the most sustainable way possible.

This technology also offers endless design possibilities, delivering superior color finishes without compromising on sustainability. As Gem-Pack Berries explores new projects with Multisteps’ capabilities in the coming months, this initiative will begin rolling out across a portion of their California-based products starting in Q4.

Monica Steinberg, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Business Development, adds: “We have spent a few years perfecting this innovation while adding an array of proprietary technologies to ensure we produce a flawless final product. Multisteps Industries is incredibly honored to partner with Gem-Pack in this new venture, and we deeply share their beliefs in sustainability. For us, finding innovative ways to reduce plastic waste, has become a lifelong commitment. Direct Printing opens a new world for branding and marketability, far beyond what labels can offer, giving companies an array of choices to stand out away from the competition. One other benefit to this technology is the substantial cost savings. As consumers become more aware and demanding of legitimate environmentally friendly solutions, our Direct Printing is the latest, most advanced technology, to truly close the cycle of sustainability.”

Gem-Pack Berries asserts their belief in partnering with forward-thinking vendors who share their vision for a sustainable future. They see this collaboration with Multisteps as a vital part of their own journey towards reducing their carbon footprint, that they also hope can have a positive ripple effect across the industry at large.