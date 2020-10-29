Generation Farms Adds Mike Harris to Lead Watermelon Sales Team

Miami, FL —Generation Farms has added produce industry veteran Mike Harris to their expanding sales team. Harris recently joined the leading grower-shipper of organic and conventional onions, watermelon, and other fresh fruits and vegetables as Watermelon Sales Director.



With a produce career spanning over three decades, Harris learned the business from the ground up. His first job was in the fields pitching watermelons at the age of 14, and over the years, he has worked every aspect of the business, from growing and business operations, to sales.



“I’m excited for the opportunity to bring my experience and industry connections to continue helping build the brand at Generation Farms, a company where everyone is 100% committed to making something great,” says Harris.



Generation Farms is currently growing seedless, seeded and mini watermelons on approximately 1,000 acres in Florida and Georgia and 500 acres in the Carolinas, with plans—and resources committed—to scale up to year-round production to meet all retail demand.



“Our watermelon program is a key component of our growth strategy and Mike has the experience and attributes to lead the effort,” said Gastón Marquevich, CEO of Generation Farms. “In addition to his category expertise and laser-like focus on fulfilling customer needs, Mike brings a ‘do what you do and do it better than anybody else’ attitude that fits in perfectly with our team culture and vision to create the future of fresh produce.”



Mike Harris’ office is located in Lake Wales, FL, and he can be reached at (863) 640-1210 or [email protected]. To learn more about Generation Farms’ products, farming and their vision of Fresh For The Future™, visit generationfarms.com or call (912) 526-3575.

###