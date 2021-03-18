Generation Farms Expands Onion Export To Serve Middle East Market

Generation Farms, grower-shipper of conventional as well as organic fruits and vegetables, is expanding its export network to serve markets in the Middle East. Generation Farms is now available to fresh food distributors in the United Arab Emirates.

Generation Farms will deliver fresh onions to the UAE on a monthly basis and plans to include other fresh produce, including bell peppers, zucchini, cucumbers, squash, oranges, and garlic.

“At Generation Farms we are focused on growing fresh food with flexibility and we are thrilled to help meet the growing demands for fresh produce, particularly in the Middle East, by establishing our export operations to Dubai,” said Gaston Marquevich, CEO, Generation Farms.

From farms in Vidalia Georgia, several climate-controlled, 40-foot containers carry the onions by ship from the Port of Savannah to the Port of Jebel Ali in Dubai. Myrna Dotti, general manager of Maximise Solutions – a UAE consulting company – and Middle East sales representative for Generation Farms, was instrumental in establishing this new export operation.

The company plans to grow its export operation and produce variety for the UAE alongside increasing demand for high quality fresh food products. Generation Farms now helps guarantee a quality supply of fresh food to the UAE market, in the absence of favorable conditions for domestic food production.

Generation Farms grows, packs and ships onions, and other produce, through its operations in and around Michigan, North Carolina, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida and Peru.

About Generation Farms

Generation Farms, headquartered in Vidalia, GA, is a grower-shipper of premium-quality conventional and organic fruits and vegetables with worldwide distribution and year-round supply for the retail grocery and foodservice markets. For more information, follow on www.linkedin.com/company/generationfarms and visit www.generationfarms.com.