Generation Farms Grows with Mike Thomas as General Manager

MIAMI, FL — Generation Farms (generationfarms.com), the smallest big company in produce, continues its expansion with the addition of respected produce industry veteran Mike Thomas to the newly created position of General Manager.



Thomas began his produce career over 30 years ago as a third-generation vegetable grower at his family’s Florida produce company. Over the years, he has excelled in every aspect of the business, from growing and production to packaging, distribution and sales, which gives him the breadth and depth of experience necessary to oversee Generation Farms’ continued growth.

“As we continue the rapid expansion of our production and distribution of premium-quality conventional and organic fruits and vegetables, we needed somebody with the experience and vision to help take Generation Farms to the next level,” said Gastón Marquevich, CEO of Generation Farms. “And Mike is the perfect person for the job. He is well known and respected throughout the industry, shares our passion for sustainable agriculture and enhances our vision of being Fresh for the Future™.”

Generation Farms has been adding capacity by acquiring new operations and acreage, adding crops and expanding capabilities with the addition of in-house logistics and systems. At the same time, the company has maintained its focus on being excellent stewards of the land, taking care of its internal team and external partners, as well as deploying smart technology to enhance quality, safety, and sustainability.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for me to join a dynamic team that is already doing great things in the world of produce,” said Thomas. “We now have year-round production, global sourcing and national and international distribution, with significant plans for continued growth, while maintaining an unparalleled level of service. It’s great to be joining a fully aligned team that is 100% committed to making a difference in the produce industry.”

Mike Thomas is based out of Generation Farms’ headquarters in Miami, FL, and he can be reached at (305) 537-0800 or [email protected]. To learn more about Generation Farms’ products, farming and their vision of Fresh For The Future™, visit generationfarms.com or call (912) 526-3575.

About Generation Farms

Generation Farms, headquartered in Vidalia, GA, is a grower-shipper of premium-quality conventional and organic fruits and vegetables with worldwide distribution and year-round supply for the retail grocery and foodservice markets. For more information, follow on www.linkedin.com/company/generationfarms and visit www.generationfarms.com.