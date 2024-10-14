Generous Brands Launches Largest Suite of Beverage Innovations in Ten Years

New Products and Integrated Partnership Model Drive Company Growth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Generous Brands, formerly known as Bolthouse Farms and now championing three leading brands in the fresh beverage produce market – Bolthouse Farms, Evolution Fresh and SAMBAZON – announced the launch of the largest innovation suite for the company in ten years. The suite of new beverages is comprised of a Bolthouse Farms Super Smoothie platform, new flavors of Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Sodas, SAMBAZON Açaí juice, and the Generous Brands “White Label” Program. Each of the offerings ladder up to solidify the company’s position as a category innovator and growth engine in the fresh beverage produce category.

“Generous Brands is dedicated to bringing big ideas and services to the marketplace, starting with a complete re-imagining of chilled smoothies in the produce aisle,” said Phil Kooy, Chief Revenue Officer of Generous Brands. “We have an incredible line-up of leading-edge solutions for our valued customers and consumers who have told us that now, more than ever, they want convenient beverage options that deliver value and bring superior daily nutritional benefits. That’s exactly why we’re continuing to push the bounds of what’s possible in the category.”

To showcase the distinction of the four brand-new, key beverage platforms, Generous Brands will be participating at the International Floral and Produce Association (IFPA) conference in Atlanta, Georgia from October 17-19, 2024.

Details of new product offerings include:

1. Bolthouse Farms Super Smoothie Platform: Generous Brands is set to unveil an innovative platform that redefines the chilled smoothie experience in grocery stores, tentatively named the Bolthouse Farms “Super Smoothie.” This unique product bridges the gap between homemade creations and those found at local smoothie shops, offering a convenient in-store option. By emphasizing nutritious and satisfying ingredients, the Super Smoothie promises to elevate the taste and health benefits, ensuring that every sip is both delightful and fulfilling.

Bolthouse Farms Super Smoothies are made with a creamy base of Greek yogurt and coconut milk and boast 12g of protein, 21 vitamins and minerals, and 1 serving of fruit, while containing 50% lower sugar than leading refrigerated smoothies.

“The team took inspiration from what consumers described as their favorite smoothies made at home. These smoothies were creamy, filling, and fresh tasting. The product was dubbed “Super Smoothie” when our amazing R&D team delivered on consumers’ desired taste and nutrition profile in a convenient bottle,” said Molly White, Chief Marketing Officer.

2. Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda New Flavors: Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda has quickly gained significant customer acceptance reaching 11,000 retail stores to date, with another 1,500 more expected before the end of the calendar year. In fact, Real Fruit Soda is the #2 refrigerated alternative soda in IRI MULO.

Building on the strength of the Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda line of better-for-you-sodas, Generous Brands is launching two new fruit-forward, innovative flavors to add to the line: Cherry Cola and Pineapple Dragon Fruit.

3. SAMBAZON Açaí juice In the Summer of 2024, Generous Brands launched its Integrated Partnership Model, and the company became the exclusive manufacturer of the #1 açaí consumer brand, SAMBAZON, with agreements to distribute to all classes of trade in North America, excluding Costco and BJs. Looking ahead to Spring of 2025, Generous Brand will continue the success of the program by expanding SAMBAZON distribution with major retail partners and a pipeline of innovation, including the launch of a 32oz multi-serve SAMBAZON Immunity Superfruit Blend with passion fruit and 12oz single-serve options for the original SAMBAZON Açaí Superfruit Juice and a renovated SAMBAZON Energy Superfruit Blend.

4. “White Label” Program To fully realize the growing consumer demand for all things fresh, Generous Brands is expanding its “White Label” juice program. Designed as a turn-key alternative to in-store juicing, it enables retailers to win in orange juice, lemonade, greens, apple juice, and more with a fresh-squeezed flavor profile like it was juiced at the counter.

“We believe the White Label Platform enables our retail partners to be more competitive, while also proving to be a highly incremental contributor to the category outside of the traditional beverage set,” said Phil Kooy. “This, along with the other new platforms at Generous Brands, indicates the charge ahead for the fresh produce and beverage powerhouse. By showcasing these innovations at IFPA, Generous Brands is re-emerging as a top leader in the fresh beverage produce category.”

About Generous Brands

Officially launched in the Spring of 2024, Generous Brands brings to market fresh, vibrant nutrition through its leading brands, Bolthouse Farms, Evolution Fresh and SAMBAZON. Bolthouse Farms is the preeminent provider of chilled juice, smoothies, and protein drinks. Evolution Fresh Real Fruit Soda: A Fresh Take on Soda – is the premier, cold-pressed juice brand available nationally, and featured in Whole Foods and Starbucks.

Formerly known as Bolthouse Farms – Generous Brands was born out of the independence from its carrot operations and is poised to be the “World’s Largest Start-up.” Generous Brands is a portfolio company of Butterfly Equity, a leading private equity firm that specializes in the food sector with a particular focus on high-growth, on-trend categories. Generous Brands operates its North American business from office hubs/facilities in Chicago IL, Rancho Cucamonga and Bakersfield, CA. Connect with Bolthouse Farms, Evolution Fresh and SAMBAZON on social media. Find Bolthouse Farms on Instagram and TikTok, Evolution Fresh on Instagram and TikTok, and SAMBAZON on Instagram and TikTok.