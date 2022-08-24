“Get Ahead of the Curve and Avoid Regulatory Speedbumps” Educational Session Announced for Organic Grower Summit 2022 presented by Western Growers and OPN

(Monterey, CA) Navigating and adhering to new compliance requirements for organic producers and handlers will be the subject of the first educational session announced as part of the Organic Grower Summit (OGS) 2022 presented by Western Growers and OPN educational program, slated for Nov. 30-Dec. 1 in Monterey, CA.

As the National Organic Program’s (NOP) Strengthening Organic Enforcement (SOE) initiative comes closer to being finalized, new compliance challenges are coming into view for producers, distributors, and importers. “Get Ahead of the Curve and Avoid Regulatory Speedbumps” will feature organic industry leaders providing operational and administrative details of the SOE initiative as it becomes closer to reality.

Moderated by John Foster, Wolf & Associates senior associate, panelists for the session include Emily Musgrave, Driscoll’s organic program manager, Connie Karr, Oregon Tilth’s certification director, and Tom Chapman, Organic Trade Association’s CEO and Executive Director. The newly announced session is part of a robust educational program designed to inform and engage organic producers, their service providers, and supply chain partners.

“SOE is the most significant organic regulatory change since regulations were implemented 20 years ago,” said Foster. “Mandatory changes are coming for the certification of brokers and traders for every imported organic product and for qualifications of inspectors and certification staff. This panel of industry leaders will provide operational and administrative details, showing attendees how to steer clear of bureaucratic potholes and ensure there are no disruptions to the supply chain.”

The fifth annual Organic Grower Summit (OGS) is designed to provide information vital to organic growers and producers, as well as an overview of the opportunities and challenges in the production of organic fresh food. OGS exhibition and general registration is currently open. With only five trade show booths available before the OGS trade show floor sells out, exhibitors include soil amendment, ag technology, food safety, packaging, and equipment manufacturers connecting with organic field production staff, supply chain managers, pest management advisors, and food safety experts.

OGS 2022 will be held Nov. 30-Dec. 1 at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel & Spa in Monterey, CA. More details on the educational program, including session topics and speakers, will be released in the coming weeks. For more information on the fifth annual OGS, visit www.organicgrowersummit.com.



“In partnership with Western Growers, this year’s OGS will provide up-to-date resources and information to support the continued success of organic producers, with an emphasis on the changing organic production landscape, as well as the role of ag technology,” said Matt Seeley, co-founder of Organic Produce Network. “From seed to soil to harvest, our goal is to present the most relevant and timely information on the most important subjects and issues facing organic production.”

About Organic Produce Network:

OPN is a marketing organization serving as the go-to resource for the organic fresh produce industry. The company’s mission is to inform and educate through a strong digital presence with an emphasis on original content and complemented by engaging live events that bring together various components of the organic food community. OPN’s audience includes organic producers, handlers, distributors, processors, wholesalers, foodservice operators, and retailers.