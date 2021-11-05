Get Stoked for the Holidays with Frieda’s and Lauren Ko, Founder of @lokokitchen and New York Times Best-Selling Author of PIEOMETRY

LOS ALAMITOS, California – Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving are right around the corner, and according to research from Frieda’s Specialty Produce, as consumers emerge from the pandemic, they are considering ways to put a new twist on their traditional recipes this holiday season, especially when it comes to dessert. To celebrate the start of the November holiday season and to help consumers supercharge their traditional menus and make them extraordinary, today Frieda’s announces its partnership with Lauren Ko, Instagram phenomenon, founder of @lokokitchen and New York Times Best-Selling Author of PIEOMETRY. For the first time ever, Ko is working with Frieda’s to help bakers of all abilities up-level their holiday celebrations with Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes. Her newest work-of-art is called the Stokes Purple® Wave Pie.

“The holidays are evolving, and Thanksgiving is especially meaningful this year. People want to create. They want to bake. They want to experience something extraordinary after being so cautious for so long. Thanksgiving should be vibrant, healthy, colorful and delicious,” said Cindy Sherman, director of marketing, innovation and insights for Frieda’s. “From our research, we know that people are looking for ways to dial up the mood, add color to their meals and up-level their traditional recipes this Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving. Thus, we are so thrilled to be partnering with Lauren Ko to celebrate this incredible, vibrant pie artistry.”

With food at the center of Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving celebrations, Frieda’s research revealed that more than 30% of consumers know it can bring a sense of comfort. Dessert is a major consideration and men, surprisingly, skewed higher in many areas of the research:

More than 25% of consumers feel they need to get back the lost time with their family and friends. Surprisingly, this number skewed higher with men vs. women.

More than 60% of consumers ages 25-34 agreed that they would consider making a beautiful dessert that adds color to their Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving tables.

More than 50% of consumers would consider making beautiful desserts, especially those that are social-media worthy.

More than 30% of consumers, especially those ages 18-44, would consider a twist on the traditional sweet potato pie and making it with Stokes Purple ® sweet potatoes, with men showing stronger numbers vs. women.

More than 40% of consumers, especially those ages 18-44, would consider hand pies so that each person could have their own dessert, with men skewing higher than women in this category.

According to Sherman, dessert will be a major win with Ko’s Stokes Purple® Wave Pie, which brings together a filling featuring the just-right purple sweet potatoes, condensed milk and coconut cream topped with a design of purple potato waves with orange accents (using traditional sweet potatoes).

“This partnership is a match made in produce heaven! With the art that I love to create, Frieda’s unique offerings of fruit and vegetables inspire me to bake and build designs differently—with colors, textures and flavors,” said Lauren Ko. “I’ve experimented with a variety of potatoes, making both sweet and savory recipes, and I wanted to create something extra special for this holiday season. When I landed on the Stokes Purple® Wave Pie, I was really excited because every level of pie maker can use this recipe to create something extraordinary and artful. This extra touch of beauty feels especially needed after all we’ve been through with the pandemic.”

To bring even more inspiration and taste to the holidays, Frieda’s created two more trend-worthy recipes—Stokes Purple® Sweet Potato Mini Crostatas and Stokes Purple® Sweet Potato Hand Pies. These single-serve gems will give each consumer their own individual treat, which is a popular trend this holiday. These recipes build upon Frieda’s wildly popular original Stokes Purple® Sweet Potato Pie with Maple Whipped Cream, a decadent dessert that was created in 2018 and continues to be one of the company’s most popular recipes.

This holiday season the company is offering inspiration through new recipes so that everyone, at every level of indulgence, can create truly extraordinary holiday meals, according to Sherman. Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes are at the center of the holiday season because they are versatile and “just right”—not too sweet, too savory, too moist or too dry.

Due to their deep purple color, they are full of anthocyanin antioxidants, just like blueberries, and are a good source of vitamin C and fiber, making them healthy, nutritious and delicious. Consumers can make healthy, colorful and delicious dishes that are both savory and sweet, from soups and fries to cakes and pies.

Frieda’s and Ko have created the following new holiday recipes. Find these recipes and more at Friedas.com.

Stokes Purple® Wave Pie By Lauren Ko

Serving size: 8-10 / Prep time: 4 hours 15 min / Cook time: 2 hours 30 min

All-Butter Pie Dough

Ingredients

1/2 cup ice

1/2 cup cold water

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

Prep steps

Combine ice and water in small cup or bowl. Set aside. Put flour, sugar and salt in large bowl and stir with spatula to combine. Sprinkle in butter cubes and toss until each cube is coated in flour mixture. Flatten each cube of butter with your pointer fingers and thumbs. Toss again to coat flattened butter pieces. Continue massaging butter into flour until remaining shards resemble cornflakes in a range of sizes. Add 2 tablespoons cold water, taking care not to include any ice; fluff moisture through flour and butter with spatula. Continue adding cold water 1 tablespoon at a time, pressing dough with spatula after each addition until it begins to come together. Avoid heavy kneading as overworking dough will lead to tough crust. If dough is still dry and doesn’t hold together when a handful is squeezed, add a little more water. Don’t add too much water (usually 3-5 tablespoons total is sufficient). When dough begins to hold together, turn it out onto work surface and gently form it into rounded mound. Wrap dough tightly in plastic, then gently press into a round flat disk, about 1 inch in thickness. Refrigerate at least 3 hours or overnight before rolling.

Stokes Purple® Wave Pie Filling

Ingredients

1 pound Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes, roasted, peeled and roughly chopped into 1-inch chunks

1/2 can (7 ounces) condensed milk

2 tablespoons coconut cream

1 egg yolk

1/2 teaspoon coconut extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Place roasted sweet potatoes in blender container or food processor bowl, along with all other filling ingredients. Blend until smooth.

Final Ingredients

5 medium or 3 large Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes

1 orange sweet potato (optional)

Cooking Steps

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. On floured surface, roll rested disk of dough into a 14-inch circle. Roll dough onto rolling pin and unfurl it over 9-inch pie pan. Taking edges of the dough, gently ease it into pie pan, nestling it into the inner elbows of pan. Trim excess dough with kitchen shears to create 1-inch overhang. Fold overhang back under, creating an elevated edge. Crimp dough all around pie edge. Freeze pie shell solid, about 15-20 minutes. To blind-bake, line frozen pie shell tightly with foil. Fill to top with pie weights and place on rimmed baking sheet to catch any butter drips. Bake 35 minutes until foil no longer sticks to dough. Remove foil and pie weights, then bake another 10-15 minutes or until crust begins to brown. Pour prepared filling into par-baked pie shell; smooth surface with spatula. Set aside. Peel uncooked sweet potatoes. Use sharp chef’s knife or mandolin to slice potatoes thinly. The slices shouldn’t be too thick to bend, but neither should they be translucent. They will need to stand upright in sweet potato filling. Gather six slices of purple potato and lay them in slightly overlapping line on cutting board. Carefully transfer line of potatoes as single unit and stand them up in sweet potato filling, curving line slightly and using filling to hold everything securely in place. Gather six more slices of potato and repeat process, then transfer to pie, placing adjacent to first line and following curve. Continue process of fitting lines of potatoes—staggering lines and varying curves—until entire surface of pie is covered. Vary number of slices in each line depending on remaining space. If using orange sweet potatoes for color variance, intersperse occasional lines of orange sweet potatoes. Using pastry brush, brush small amount of melted coconut oil over tops of potato slices and cover pie securely with aluminum foil. The foil will help steam potato slices during baking and prevent them from drying out. Place pie on rimmed baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Brush a little more coconut oil on potato slices and continue baking for another 30-45 minutes or until potato slices are tender. Serve pie warm or at room temperature. Store well-sealed leftovers in refrigerator; consume within three days.

Stokes Purple® Sweet Potato Mini Crostatas

Makes: 16 / Prep time: 20 min / Cook time: 20-25 min

Ingredients

Pie Filling

1 cup cooked Stokes® Purple sweet potato (roughly 1 medium potato)

1/4 cup organic granulated sugar

1 large organic egg

1/2 teaspoon Madagascar vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons coconut milk

Crust

1 (14-ounce) box double-crust ready-made pie dough

Cooking Steps

Preheat oven to 400 degrees, 375 degrees for convection. In food processor bowl, pulse all filling ingredients gently until smooth and well combined. Gently unroll pie dough. Cut 4-inch circles using round cookie cutter or ring mold. Gather leftover dough, re-roll and cut more circles. Transfer rounds to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Add 1 1/2 tablespoons sweet potato filling to center of rounds, smoothing tops. Gently fold edges over to partially cover filling. Bake 20-25 minutes depending on desired color.



Adapted from a recipe by Chef Brandon Hall, Owner of Thyme Well Spent

Stokes Purple® Sweet Potato Hand Pies

Makes: 16 / Prep time: 22 min / Cook time: 20-25 min

Ingredients

Pie Filling

1 cup cooked Stokes® Purple sweet potato (roughly 1 medium potato)

1/4 cup organic granulated sugar

1 large organic egg

1/2 teaspoon Madagascar vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons coconut milk

Crust

2 (14-ounce) boxes double-crust ready-made pie dough

Cooking steps

Preheat oven to 400 degrees, 375 degrees for convection. In food processor bowl, pulse all filling ingredients gently until smooth and well combined. Gently unroll pie dough. Cut 4-inch circles using round cookie cutter or ring mold. Gather leftover dough, re-roll and cut more circles. Cut 2-inch circle, square, triangle, diamond or other shape from center of half the rounds; leave the other half uncut. Transfer uncut rounds to a parchment-lined baking sheet. Add 1½-2 tablespoons sweet potato filling to center of whole rounds, smoothing filling to within ½-inch of edges. Add more sweet potato pie filling if desired—depends how full you want your pies. Brush edges with water. Top with rounds with shapes of cut outs. Crimp edges with fingers or fork. Bake 20-25 minutes depending on desired color. Keep oven light on. Halfway through baking, check to see if pies need rotating depending on how evenly they’re baking.

Adapted from a recipe by Chef Brandon Hall, Owner of Thyme Well Spent

For more recipes that inspire. taste. love. visit Friedas.com. For media materials, visit and download Frieda’s media kit.

