Giumarra Adds California-Grown Asparagus

LOS ANGELES – The Giumarra Companies announces the addition of California asparagus to its 52-week asparagus program. The new volume is offered in partnership with Stockton, California-based grower and shipper Greg Paul Produce Sales, sole commercial marketer of California-grown asparagus.

“We are pleased to round out our robust asparagus program with exceptional California product during a time when consumers continue to seek quality and value from their food purchases,” said Bruce Dowhan, Senior Vice President of the Giumarra Companies. “Greg Paul Produce, a multigenerational family company with a like-minded service philosophy, represented a natural partner for us.”

The asparagus will be available from mid-March through mid-May, with promotable availability for key spring holiday timeframes during Easter, April 17th, and Mother’s Day, May 8th. Dowhan noted that the company will offer customized marketing support to help customers communicate the product’s unique flavor and, for relevant grocery retailers, locally-grown attributes.

California asparagus has a premium flavor profile due to a combination of ideal climate and growing conditions, including soil high in organic matter. James Paul, Vice President of Greg Paul Produce, noted that California-grown asparagus is highly sought after by chefs due to its renowned quality.

“The Greg Paul Produce team is proud to represent California asparagus growers and work with the Giumarra Companies to offer customers a high-quality product during the demand-heavy spring season,” said Paul.

The product will be available in the company’s standard asparagus pack styles. In addition to California-grown asparagus, the Giumarra Companies offers asparagus grown in Mexico and Peru to provide year-round availability.

About the Giumarra Companies

The Giumarra Companies is a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors, and marketers that encompasses a world of freshness. Since its inception in 1922, the Giumarra group of companies has taken pride in a longstanding commitment and tradition of quality, service, and industry leadership to feed the world in a healthy way. Products packed under the company’s Nature’s Partner label represent some of the highest-quality fruits and vegetables in the marketplace, having met strict standards for food safety, quality control, and flavor. Visit us at www.giumarra.com.

