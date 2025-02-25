Giumarra Elevates DulceVida Nectarine Program with Unique PLU Codes

LOS ANGELES – In advance of the 2025 California stone fruit season, the Giumarra Companies announces the introduction of unique PLU codes for its exclusive DulceVida® branded nectarine program. The new PLU codes will allow retailers to simplify inventory management and differentiate premium DulceVida nectarines at checkout.

The DulceVida program includes three signature nectarine brands:

DulceVida Twilight Edition™ white flesh nectarines, featuring new PLU code 3558.

DulceVida Sunrise Edition™ and DulceVida Midnight Edition™ yellow flesh nectarines, featuring new PLU code 3559.

The nectarines will be shipped in single-layer Euro cartons featuring vibrant DulceVida branding, ensuring standout appeal on retail shelves.

“We are proud to offer our retail partners unique PLU codes for the DulceVida nectarine program,” said Jeannine Martin, Senior Vice President, Corporate for Giumarra. “The new PLU codes reinforce DulceVida’s distinct identity and underscore our commitment to supporting our customers with flavorful stone fruit innovations that generate shopper excitement and sales in the category.”

In addition to a single-layer Euro carton, the nectarines are available in high-graphic 2-lb. handled bags, providing a grab-and-go option to drive larger purchases. The branded bags carry UPC codes for precise checkout differentiation and can be displayed alongside bulk fruit to create an enticing nectarine destination.

“The DulceVida program offers exceptional quality and a compelling story due to the fruit’s unique background of having been naturally bred in France and grown in California for lush texture and aromatic sweetness,” said Kellee Harris, Vice President, Retail Merchandising Services for Giumarra. “Our team is ready to support retailers with tailored merchandising programs designed to drive DulceVida sales this summer.”

Giumarra offers retailers customized merchandising signage and graphic assets to support in-store and online promotions. Consumers can learn more about the DulceVida program by visiting www.dulcevidafruit.com. The company expects to begin shipping DulceVida nectarines this June.

About the Giumarra Companies

The Giumarra Companies is a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors, and marketers that encompasses a world of flavor and freshness. Since its inception in 1922, the company has taken pride in a longstanding commitment to quality, service, and industry leadership. Products packed under Giumarra’s trusted family of brands are supported by a suite of top-tier service solutions and enjoyed by consumers daily. Together with our partners, we’re feeding the world in a healthy way. Visit us at www.giumarra.com.

