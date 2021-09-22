Giumarra Expands Citrus Program With New California Volume

LOS ANGELES – The Giumarra Companies announces the expansion of its domestic citrus program with the addition of a new influx of California-grown mandarins in October.

“We’re nearly tripling our domestic mandarin volume during a key timeframe when citrus is in high demand and health and wellness are still top of mind for consumers,” said Alex Marriott, Category Citrus Lead – Domestic for the Giumarra Companies. “Our overall citrus program is growing and we are well-positioned to service our retail partners with high quality, consistent supplies throughout fall and winter.”

The mandarins will be packed under Giumarra’s Bright Bites™ brand and are accompanied by the company’s full line of seasonal California citrus offerings, including oranges, Cara Caras, lemons, and grapefruit.

“Citrus is an important category to Giumarra’s core product line and we are building our program to become a one-stop shop for high-quality product, consolidation, and support services for our customers,” said Jeannine Martin, Director of Sales – Reedley and Corporate Vice President for the Giumarra Companies.

To support the citrus program and increased mandarin offering, Giumarra’s marketing and business development team will work with retail customers to offer tailored in-store and online promotions.

“As we focus on ideas to promote our citrus at store level, we recognize that the way consumers are making decisions about their fresh purchasing continues to evolve. Shoppers are increasingly driven to buy based on relatability and engaging stories,” said Kristina Lorusso, Regional Business Development Director for the Giumarra Companies. “We’re creating dynamic content, point-of-sale materials, and promotional ideas that tell interesting citrus stories to help our retail partners drive sales by connecting organically with this new consumer mindset.”

The Giumarra Companies offers citrus from domestic and international growers packed under its Nature’s Partner family of brands.

About the Giumarra Companies

The Giumarra Companies is a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors, and marketers that encompasses a world of flavor and freshness. Since its inception in 1922, the company has taken pride in a longstanding commitment to quality, service, and industry leadership. Products packed under Giumarra’s trusted family of brands are supported by a suite of top-tier services and enjoyed by consumers daily. Together with our partners, we’re feeding the world in a healthy way. Visit us at www.giumarra.com.