Giumarra’s Premium DulceVida Nectarines to Make Sweet Return This Summer

LOS ANGELES – After making its successful debut in grocery stores last year, this summer will mark the anticipated return of the Giumarra Companies premium trio of French-bred California nectarine offerings under its DulceVida™ brand umbrella: Midnight Edition™, Twilight Edition™, and Sunrise Edition™.

“We are very eager for this summer’s return of our proprietary, premium DulceVida™ nectarines, as our customers and consumers love their sweet taste,” said Jeannine Martin, Corporate Vice President for The Giumarra Companies and Director of Sales for Giumarra Reedley/Kingsburg. “Additionally, we believe our packaging is perfect for online orders and home delivery. We now offer clear lids that help protect our fruit in consumer boxes, which also stack beautifully for in-store merchandising displays.”

Each DulceVida™ limited edition have a unique appearance and different availability this summer:

Midnight Edition: yellow flesh nectarines with a dark, speckled exterior color. Available mid-June through early August

Twilight Edition: white flesh nectarines with frosted fuchsia skin. Available June through mid-August

Sunrise Edition: yellow flesh nectarines with rose red to deep berry skin. Available July through mid-August

Ms. Martin noted that the company has developed its DulceVida™ nectarines over the course of many years with our California stone fruit growers.

“Our family has been a proud California stone fruit grower for decades – we are now in our fourth generation,” said Tim Thiesen, who also manages the DulceVida™ test orchard in Reedley, California. “Even though it takes several years to plant, grow and test these very special varieties, we really love growing these amazing DulceVida™ nectarines for Giumarra. We are very passionate about providing such high-quality California-grown stone fruit for consumers to enjoy across the United States.”

Giumarra’s California-grown DulceVida™ nectarines are available in both high-graphic corrugated consumer boxes and plastic handled bags. The boxes are available in 2.5-lb. and 4-lb. options; the bags are available in a 2-lb. option.

To help retailers communicate the DulceVida™ story to consumers, Giumarra offers customized, comprehensive marketing support including consumer recipes; digital/social media content; and in-store merchandising materials that feature one of our DulceVida™ growers – the multi-generational Thiesen family.

About the Giumarra Companies

The Giumarra Companies is a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors, and marketers that encompasses a world of freshness. Since its inception in 1922, the Giumarra group of companies has taken pride in a longstanding commitment and tradition of quality, service, and industry leadership to feed the world in a healthy way. Products packed under the company’s Nature’s Partner label represent some of the highest-quality fruits and vegetables in the marketplace, having met strict standards for food safety, quality control, and flavor. Visit us at www.giumarra.com.