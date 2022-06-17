Global Produce & Floral Show is the Can’t Miss Industry Event

Newark, De and Washington, DC – The International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) has officially launched The Global Produce & Floral Show. The show will be held October 27-29 in Orlando, Florida. Registrations and hotel reservations are open, and there are still opportunities to join the show floor.

“The Global Produce & Floral Show is not a new name for a familiar event,” said IFPA CEO, Cathy Burns. “When we brought together the two most influential associations for our industry to create a new organization, it wasn’t just about doing more, it was about transforming the industry. The Global Produce & Floral Show will be the epicenter of industry innovation and connection, and will be where our industry voice is galvanized to take on the challenges we face and take up the opportunities ahead of us.”

The Global Produce & Floral Show will be three days of the entire global produce and floral supply chains coming together to share innovative solutions, network with purpose, and hear from global leaders and experts.

The show features the largest Expo in produce and floral, and this year, the Expo will open early for the Business Solutions Segment. This section will include the Food Safety & Tech X-Change and the FutureTEC Pavilions, introducing attendees to the latest in products and services from leading innovators, entrepreneurs and first time-exhibitors. Opening early for this segment means many do not have to split their time between finding solutions for their business and also being present at their own booths.

“As the first ever Global Produce & Floral Show, this event will go down in the industry’s history,” said Global Produce & Floral Show Committee Co-Chair, Denise Junqueiro. “The show sets the tone for how the industry moves forward, and we are all looking forward to a very vibrant future. There will be new experiences, new connections and new sources of inspiration for everyone across the full fresh produce and floral supply chain. (When I say that our speakers are changing the world, I mean it.) I’m excited to share more about the show, and looking forward to all of us making it great!”

IFPA CEO Cathy Burns will lead one of the general sessions at the show, sharing her perspective on the State of the Industry. This session is always a high point for the industry, showcasing emerging innovations, consumer trends and more. While our industry faces great disruption, there is no more critical time to be taking a data driven look at industry trends.

The Global Produce & Floral Show will feature countless ways to network, including initiatives like the Communications Conclave, a session dedicated to IFPA member’s public relations and communications professionals who fuel the voice of our industry with consumer and trade audiences.

The show will be a place for industry members not only to build their own businesses, but also to contribute to the work we all do for the world. The schedule, travel and hotel information, and registration are available at the event’s website: https://www.freshproduce.com/events/the-global-produce-and-floral-show/.

