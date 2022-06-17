Global Trade Gears Up to Meet Again at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is back this year, taking place on 2-4 November 2022 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok together with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS.

Exhibitor demand is high as the global fresh fruit and vegetable business is eagerly anticipating the opportunity to meet in person again cementing ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s position as Asia’s premier trade show for the fresh produce industry.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA brings together leading players, high-quality fresh produce buyers and suppliers from across the world and from every step of the value chain. Exhibitors from some 41 different countries and regions have already signed up to take part at this year’s show in the Thai capital, underlining once again the truly international profile of the event.

A wide range of markets across Asia-Pacific will be represented, including Australia, China, Cambodia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, New Zealand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam.

In addition, exhibitors from Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Kenya, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States and more will be showcasing their products and services at the event.

Logistics players out in force

As ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA attracts leading suppliers of technology and services throughout the value chain, the logistics sector will be well represented at this year’s show. Long-term exhibitors CMA CGM, Hamburg Süd and MSC are set to make a strong comeback, while DHL, Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Kuehne + Nagel are all exhibiting again. A number of logistics companies will also exhibit for the first time at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022, including CEVA Logistics, Singapore’s Changi Airport Group and Zim Integrated Shipping Services.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services provides logistics solutions for perishable transportation worldwide, and head of the group’s global reefers and special cargo unit, Michael Shvarzman, said ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA was the perfect platform to promote its offering.

“As a leading provider of advanced solutions for perishables and sensitive cargo, we aim to expand our reach, and ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is a perfect platform to showcase our abilities. This year we take part and exhibit, to present our brand’s capabilities as a reefer expert in Asia. We’re looking forward to meeting many new customers and to present our unique ZIMonitor reefer technology and service package.”

Easy entry

Thailand announced the simplified Thailand Pass registration and new entry rules for international arrivals, effective from 1 June 2022, making it even easier for international visitors to attend ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. International travellers who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to provide proof of a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test nor undergo a test on arrival. Unvaccinated/not fully vaccinated who are able to upload proof of a negative RT-PCR or professional ATK test within 72 hours of travel via the Thailand Pass system will also be allowed entry and are free to travel within the country. More information can be found here.

New brand identity

Together with FRUIT LOGISTICA, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA has this year updated its logo. The refreshed branding aims to emphasise the shared origin and values of the two trade shows, which stand for quality, professionalism, service orientation and innovation.

Exhibitor registration

Companies or organisations interested in participating at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA can find more information on exhibiting at the ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA website. Interested exhibitors can still hurry up and try to secure a booth on the show floor. Newly incoming requests will be accommodated on a first-come first-serve basis by the organisers and subject to space availability at the time of registration.

About ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is the leading continental trade show for Asia’s fresh produce business. The 15th edition of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA takes place on 2-4 November 2022 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, co-located with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS and ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM, organised by ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s knowledge partner Asiafruit Magazine. The ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA virtual platform will be launched before the event allowing ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 participants, in particular interested individuals unable to attend in person, to network, communicate and exchange online before, during and after the show.

For more information on ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, please visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com, or contact the Organising Team by email: info@gp-events.com