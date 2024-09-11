Globalmex International, Inc. Enhances Tomato Offerings with High-Tech Greenhouse-Grown Roma Tomatoes

Mission, TX – Globalmex International, Inc., marketing under the Magic Sun brand, is proud to announce the successful launch of its high-tech hydroponic greenhouse grown Roma tomatoes in central Mexico. This innovative approach to growing Roma tomatoes, typically cultivated in fields, sets a new standard for quality and reliability in the industry.

“We are thrilled to bring our high-tech greenhouse grown Roma tomatoes to market,” said Anthony Otto, Sales Manager at Globalmex International, Inc. “Our unique combination of advanced hydroponic systems and strategic high-elevation locations in central Mexico ensures exceptional insulation from adverse weather conditions, resulting in a resilient and dependable harvest.”

This new crop rounds out Magic Sun’s extensive offerings of conventional and USDA-certified organic greenhouse tomatoes, solidifying the company’s position as a leader in the tomato industry.

“With the addition of our high-tech greenhouse grown Roma tomatoes, we now offer a comprehensive range of tomato products to meet the diverse needs of our customers,” added Otto. “Our team has worked tirelessly to perfect our growing techniques, and we’re delighted with the outcome. We’re confident that our Magic Sun brand Roma tomatoes will become the go-to choice for discerning customers seeking premium quality and consistency.”

With five greenhouse locations in central Mexico, Globalmex International, Inc. has been harvesting its Roma tomato crop for over a month, yielding exceptional results. The tomatoes exceed expectations, boasting large fruit with vibrant color, and superior quality and flavor.

For more information about Globalmex International, Inc. and its Magic Sun brand, please contact Anthony Otto at Anthony@MagicSunFarms.com.