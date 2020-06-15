Go Bananas With Chiquita at United Fresh LIVE!

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Chiquita is thrilled to participate in United Fresh LIVE!, a first-of-its-kind virtual event that will connect produce industry leaders, customers and suppliers through an interactive online platform. As the world’s leading banana company, Chiquita encourages all virtual attendees to visit its booth for an inside look at how it produces its delicious bananas. Visitors will have the chance to experience the lush greenery of the tropics, as well as learn more about the brand’s customer solutions, operations, category insights, sustainability efforts, unique sticker series and more.

Chiquita’s booth is intended to reflect its all-new customer website, which acts as an educational resource for customers and sales teams. After entering the booth, guests are welcome to explore a variety of platforms, which offer information in the following areas: Customer Portal, Services, Category Management, Product Catalog, Quality Standards, Sticker Collection, Sustainability Report and Press Releases. Chiquita representatives will also be available live to answer any questions within the Chiquita Chatroom feature.

“Chiquita is excited to be participating in the United Fresh LIVE! virtual event and to connect with a diverse group of produce industry leaders and consumers from more than 40 countries across the world,” said Jamie Postell, Director of Sales North America for Chiquita. “This is a great opportunity for the brand to showcase its innovative practices, from our farms, to our ripening facilities and all the way to grocery store shelves.”

In addition to offering an in-depth look into Chiquita’s business operations, the brand’s booth mirrors the scenery of the tropics in which Chiquita’s farm’s call home. The nature-inspired layout also highlights the brand’s commitment to promoting biodiversity, which Chiquita supports by implementing sustainable practices across operations.

“Sustainability is at the core of Chiquita’s production, and our ‘Behind the Blue Sticker’ approach utilizes pioneering practices that have led the produce industry since the 1990s,” said Tina Varjabedian, Marketing Manager North America. “When creating our booth for this virtual event, we wanted to not only highlight the brand’s values, but also offer the opportunity for visitors to experience the captivating scenery of Chiquita’s farming communities.”

To register for this virtual event, visit www.UnitedFreshLive.org.

To learn more about Chiquita’s tasty bananas and services, visit www.ChiquitaBrands.com.