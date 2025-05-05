Gold Bell Co-Founders Shift to Advisory Roles, New Leadership Announced

Chelsea, MA – Gold Bell announces the stepping down of its co-founders Joanne Cipriano Dolan and Maria Cipriano Maggio after 45 years of dedicated leadership and innovation. Their vision and commitment to providing top quality service and products to customers was instrumental in shaping the company into the successful organization it is today. The company remains family and women owned as Dolan and Maggio continue as owners and principals.

In conjunction with this transition, Gold Bell is happy to announce a promising new leadership team, headed by incoming CEO Jeff Glennon. Bringing a wealth of experience, strategic vision and leadership, Glennon is poised to guide the company into its next phase of growth. “I’m both honored and excited to lead Gold Bell into its next chapter, building on the strong foundation created by Joanne and Maria. After serving as COO for the last 2.5 years, it is a privilege to be in an expanded role and I look forward to working closely with the team to drive innovation and growth,” says newly appointed Gold Bell CEO Jeff Glennon.

As part of an ongoing growth strategy, Gold Bell is expanding its sales team to strengthen the company’s market presence in an ever-changing and evolving industry. The expansion will provide more services for current customers, including additional freight capabilities that keep transit time down and reduce costs, as well as an expanded network of grower partners. The expansion includes two new hires, Edie Rose and Melissa Anderson. Rose brings extensive industry experience, specifically in organics. Anderson will provide additional reach being strategically located within the heart of Vidalia Georgia; having the ability to visit farms and provide on the ground real time crop updates. Further, the company has expanded its warehouse network throughout the East coast – strategically placed partner warehouses will allow storage and shipping closer to the end customer point. Extensive private label and on-site packaging capabilities round out the company’s offerings.

Alongside new CEO Jeff Glennon, the new leadership team includes Marissa Dolan Bleiler and Liz Maggio, both of whom are next generation in this family-founded and operated business. “Gold Bell is positioned for the future with our strong leadership team combined with our expanded sales team. Our focus remains on delivering outstanding products and services while fostering lasting relationships with our customers,” says Bleiler.

Co-founders Dolan and Maggio express their confidence and optimism at the transition. “The appointment of the new leadership team marks an exciting new chapter for our company, and we are eager to see what they can accomplish together,” says Dolan.

About Gold Bell

Gold Bell is part of the Arrowfarms family of companies. For over 50 years, Arrowfarms companies have been trusted leaders in the produce industry, operating state-of-the-art production facilities in New England’s major food hub. From potatoes and onions to citrus and beyond, we deliver unmatched quality and innovation through our dynamic companies: Arrowfarms, Gold Bell Inc., DiSilva Fruit, and Morning Kiss Organic.