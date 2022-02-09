Gold Bell Introduces Herb Program and Baby Bok Choy

Chelsea, MA – Gold Bell is excited to announce it’s all new herb program, offering a full line of conventional herbs. Sourcing will be based on seasonality to ensure the freshest product, and herbs will be packed fresh daily to order. In addition to single-variety herb packs, Gold Bell will also offer a number of herb mixes including Soup, Poultry, BBQ, Mediterranean and drink mixes – consumers will love the convenience of buying only one package of herbs for a complete recipe. In addition to herbs, Gold Bell will offer Baby Bok Choy, which is quickly growing in popularity.

“We are thrilled to add herbs to the Gold Bell line,” says Marissa Dolan of Gold Bell. “Herbs are part of every well-stocked kitchen, and consumers are increasingly aware of their health benefits – they contain unique antioxidants, essential oils, and vitamins, which help the body fight toxins and boost immunity levels. We believe these high-quality conventional and organic herbs will be popular with consumers and will help retail partners grow their sales.”



A variety of retail and food service pack sizes will be offered, and custom sizing and packaging is available upon request. Gold Bell will also provide options for private label packaging. For Baby Bok Choy, a 4PK retail and 10LB wholesale package option will be offered.



As with all of its offerings, Gold Bell employs just-in-time inventory management, reducing loss to product spoilage at retail, and therefore protecting the retailer’s bottom line.

About Arrowfarms

A trusted leader in the produce company for over 50 years, Arrowfarms has state of the art production facilities located within the heart of New England’s major food hub. These facilities are used for packaging all varieties of potatoes, onions, citrus, and various other commodities. When a customer or vendor develops a relationship with an Arrowfarms company, they receive the best of what the produce industry has to offer. The company is comprised of dynamic companies, Arrowfarms, Gold Bell Inc., DiSilva Fruit, and Morning Kiss Organic.