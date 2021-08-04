Gold Coast Packing Adds First Of Its Kind Plant-Based Ceviche

Santa Maria, CA – Innovation has always been the cornerstone of Gold Coast’s growth strategy, and the company’s newest item, Vegetable Ceviche is the first to market for a seafood substitute. As a grower, shipper and processor of fresh Cauliflower and Broccoli, Gold Coast’s team saw the opportunity to create a true-plant based item.

“We have a Cauliflower ceviche recipe that we make with our Caulifornia™ Snow for community events, cooking camps, and industry events and we always receive the same response, “where can I purchase this? Our team saw the opportunity to create a Plant-Forward take on the popular seafood dish. Cauliflower was the obvious substitute for seafood because of its popularity and because it’s the culinary chameleon, taking on the flavors of whatever its cooked with.”

-Crystal Chavez, Marketing Coordinator

Gold Coast’s Vegetable Ceviche is a blend of Cauliflower, Broccoli, Carrots, Cilantro, Serrano Peppers, Onions, Garlic and of course Lime juice. The Ceviche is Keto-Friendly, Vegan, Gluten Free and has a 42-day shelf life. As Gold Coast’s Product Development Team worked on this project, they looked to create an on-trend item that caters to what consumers are craving and asking for, while helping retail partners add new and exciting items to their shelves.

“Our Vegetable Ceviche is the first of its kind and we’re excited to launch this new plant-based venture. As consumers continue to crave more vegetables, our development team is focused on creating delicious innovative food products promoting our Santa Maria grown ingredients. Who better than your favorite fresh-cut producer to create plant-based meat alternatives?”

Karl Lipscomb, Product Development & Innovations Manager

The Vegetable Ceviche is currently available in 26 oz. containers at Costco Warehouse Stores in the Los Angeles Region and Hawaii.

Gold Coast Packing, Inc., is a grower, shipper and processor, located in Santa Maria, CA. Our mission is to produce fresh, safe, nutritious, and innovative value-added products while promoting growth and prosperity for our customers, employees, and company. We have dedicated ourselves in ensuring that our customers receive the freshest and highest quality products for more than 40 years.