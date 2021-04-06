Gold Coast Packing Honored by Boys & Girls Club

Santa Maria, CA – The Boys & Girls Club of Mid-Central Coast serves the children and youth of the Central Coast every day. When the COVID-19 pandemic was declared here in California, the Santa Maria Boys & Girls Club stepped in to serve the residents of the Central Coast and had help from its friends at Gold Coast Packing. The Club held food distributions three times a week, with Gold Coast supplying fresh produce during the distributions. Because of Gold Coast’s help during the pandemic, it’s Fantastic Friday Program and Healthy Cooking Classes, Gold Coast has been named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast 2021 Business of the Year.

The Club gives the award each year to a business that goes above and beyond the call of duty to better the lives of the children The Club serves.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Boys & Girls Club of Mid Central Coast. The Boys & Girls Club has always welcomed us to share our love and knowledge of produce with its members. We have enjoyed putting on cooking classes, produce distributions and Fantastic Friday sessions at the Santa Maria sites. We are anxiously waiting when we can return to the club in person to share the veggie love.”

-Crystal Chavez, Marketing Coordinator

During the Holiday season Gold Coast again stepped up to provide fresh vegetables to the families at the club.

“The pandemic affected all of us differently and we knew that many in our community would not be able to provide for their families as they normally do. When The Club reached out and shared that many of the kids at The Club had requested grocery gift cards to ensure their families would have food for their celebrations it really tugged on our hearts. Having the partnership with the Boys & Girls Club allowed us to share our fresh Broccoli, Cauliflower, Spinach and Cilantro with the families at the club for their holiday feast.”

-Monica Cordero, Director of Sales

Gold Coast Packing, Inc., is a grower, shipper and processor, located in Santa Maria, CA. Our mission is to produce fresh, safe, nutritious, and innovative value-added products while promoting growth and prosperity for our customers, employees, and company. We have dedicated ourselves in ensuring that our customers receive the freshest and highest quality products for more than 40 years.