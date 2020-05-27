Gold Coast Packing Supplies Over 600 Fresh Produce Boxes to Local Central Coast Residents

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – In response to shelter in place orders due to COVID-19, Gold Coast Packing, a leading grower, shipper and processor of fresh produce, partnered with sister winery, Costa de Oro, to offer local central coast residents produce boxes as a convenient and safe way to pick-up essential produce.

Since mid-March, Gold Coast has sold over 600 boxes, equating to about 6,000 pounds of fresh produce. Each box sells for $18 and features an assortment of fresh, locally grown vegetables that have been washed, trimmed and are ready to use. Vegetables include salad spinach, cauliflower and broccoli florets, whole brussel sprouts, broccoli slaw, and cilantro.

“We created this produce box to offer our community a convenient and easy way to get fresh produce essentials without going to the grocery store. When shelter in place orders were issued, we saw people were uncomfortable getting out and were looking for delivery or pickup options with minimal contact,” said Crystal Chavez, marketing coordinator at Gold Coast Packing. “We’re thrilled with the success we’ve had so far and look forward to continuing to serve our community through this unprecedented time, and beyond.”

For local Central Coast residents, Gold Coast is still accepting orders and will continue to offer this package while demand remains high. To place an order, call the winery at (805) 922-1468 by no later than Wednesday. Pickup is Friday and Saturday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Costa de Oro winery is also offering 30% off all wine to those who place a produce box order.

For further more information on Gold Coast Packing, visit www.goldcoastpack.com.

# # #

Gold Coast Packing

Gold Coast Packing, Inc., is a grower, shipper and processor, located in the ideal growing region of Santa Maria, Calif. The company’s mission is to produce fresh, safe, nutritious, and innovative value-added products while promoting growth and prosperity for its customers, employees, and company. Gold Coast Packing has dedicated itself to ensuring that its customers receive the freshest and highest quality products for nearly 40 years.