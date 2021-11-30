Gold Coast, Queensland Announced as Location for BerryQuest International

BerryQuest International 2022, the largest conference and trade exhibition for the Australian berry industry, will be held on Queensland’s stunning Gold Coast from July 25 to 28, 2022

Berries Australia Chair, Peter McPherson said hundreds of local and international berry growers and industry experts will converge on the Gold Coast for what promises to be an exciting three days.

“BerryQuest International 2022 will be an opportunity for our berry community to come together to support one another and to share recent learnings, as well as showcase the latest innovations including growing techniques, research, packaging, export development, biosecurity, labour and marketing,” Mr McPherson said.

With plenty of networking events, as well as easy access to the world-famous Gold Coast attractions, including Sea World and some of Australia’s best beaches, BerryQuest International 2022 is also an opportunity for delegates and their families to come together, socialise and relax.

Australia leads the world in the growing of berries, with production comprising of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries. The industry has a combined annual value of more than $1 billion, with over 700 berry growers producing world class fruit which is enjoyed by Australians and many other consumers around the world.

Tickets to BerryQuest International 2022 are on sale Wednesday, December 1 at berries.net.au/bqi2022 with a range of ticket options available including full-conference, single-day and farm tour packages. An early bird discount for full-conference packages will be available from December 1 to February 28, with the first 200 delegates receiving a free breakfast and tour of Sea World’s Shark Bay.

Further information, including program, ticket prices and Sea World Resort accommodation packages, can be found at berries.net.au/bqi2022.