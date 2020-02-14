Gold Leaf Farming Expands Footprint with Acquisition of 36-Acre Medjool Date Gardens in Bard Valley, CA

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Cushman & Wakefield today announced the firm has advised buyer Gold Leaf Farming in its acquisition of 36 acres of farmland in Bard Valley, California. Consisting of two separate tracts, the property is developed with mature medjool date gardens. The seller was a family partnership, led by Perry Schuman, that owned the ranch for 45 years.

Gold Leaf Farming, which owns and manages almond, pistachio and date properties in California and Arizona, was represented in the sale by Matt Davis and Terry Jackson of Cushman & Wakefield’s Land Advisory Group in San Diego.

“With this investment, Gold Leaf is excited to expand their farming footprint into dates and desert farmland,” said Matt Davis, Director. “Reliable and reasonably priced water, along with the growing market demand for dates as a fresh and healthy snack food, made this an exciting opportunity for our client.” He continued, “Gold Leaf is also currently looking for additional date gardens to acquire.”

Jack McCarthy of Gold Leaf Farming said, “As younger growers, we aim to build a farming company for the long-haul that will emulate the hard work, high character, and quality operations of past generations of successful growers while leveraging ag technology and sustainable ag practices wherever possible. Our deep ag experience will allow us to continue to operate this farm with the highest quality standards.”

McCarthy continued, “We are patient, long-term focused operators. We won’t buy new properties unless we’d be happy owning them forever.”

According to the Cushman & Wakefield team, Bard Valley’s unique micro climate of high heat, low humidity and high-water table from the Colorado River combined with fertile soils make this the perfect growing region for medjool dates.