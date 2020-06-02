Good Foods Announces New Hire and Promotion Within Sales Team

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, announces the hiring of Lionel Mendoza as vice president of business development and the promotion of Brittany Vetter to national director of sales – retail.

As Vice President of Business Development, Mendoza will be focused on progressing and nurturing relationships with retailers, clubs and restaurant chains/foodservice providers. Previously, Mendoza was Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Ruprecht Company. During his time there, he was responsible for developing and implementing a market strategy, leading the sales process with major retailers and meal kit delivery services.

“We’re thrilled about the growth within our sales team,” said Danyel O’Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Lionel brings years of experience and expertise into his new position, making him the ideal candidate to join our growing team. Brittany is a cherished member of our team, and her promotion is a testament to her dedication to the company and enthusiasm to grow within our sales division.”

Vetter will enter the role of national director of sales – retail from her previous role as key accounts manager. In this role, Vetter will develop marketing and sales strategies to connect with various retail targets, oversee product merchandising, and mentor and build the retail sales team.

Vetter joined the Good Foods team in 2018 after departing an eight-year tenure at Kroger as the promotional sales planning manager. Vetter’s experience at Kroger managing the salad mix, fresh dip and dressing category led her to join the Good Foods team as key accounts manager.

For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit http://goodfoods.com/, or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

# # #

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.