Good Foods Chunky Guacamole Named “Best in Show” by Taste of Home Magazine

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of dips and good-for-you products, has been named “Best in Show” by Taste of Home magazine. The honor was awarded to Good Foods Chunky Guacamole in a taste test against eight other guacamole brands.

“We’re so proud of the work we’ve done to perfect our Chunky Guacamole, and are honored to be recognized by Taste of Home magazine as “Best in Show”,” said Danyel O’Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Our company is passionate about providing fresh, quality products and it’s exciting to hear about people loving the product as much as we do.”

The eight brands were judged by editors of the magazine in a taste test that scored the brands against the following criteria: flavor, texture and appearance.

“When it comes to the best guacamole from the store, the testers agreed that Good Foods was the tastiest of them all. This premade guac looked homemade and fresh coming out of the container. When we dipped in chip after chip, we were happy to find chunks of avocado, bits of tomato and just the right amount of cilantro. As someone who is not the biggest fan of cilantro, I can assure you, anti-cilantro folks out there will still enjoy this one. Another bonus here was the guac had the right amount of lime and salt—something other brands really seemed to struggle with.

In the end, Good Foods was crowned our favorite. By the end of the test, this bowl was absolutely clean and that’s truly the best marker of good guacamole.” – Taste of Home

