Good Foods Concludes Successful Charitable Campaign With No Kid Hungry

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of plant-based dips and good-for-you products, proudly announces a donation of $65,000 to the No Kid Hungry campaign. The check will go toward fighting to help end childhood hunger in America as part of the company’s overall charitable mission.

Throughout the months of October and November, Good Foods partnered with the University of Wisconsin’s football team to “Sack Hunger” and raise money to support No Kid Hungry. Each time the quarterback was tackled by the Badger’s defense on the home turf, a $1,000 donation was made to No Kid Hungry. During the Badgers’ final home game on November 23, Good Foods presented a life-size check to No Kid Hungry for over $65,000 as a result of the campaign.

“This campaign was such a great opportunity to partner with our very own Wisconsin Badgers football team while being able to make a difference and give back to a cause near and dear to our hearts,” said Danyel O’Connor executive vice president of sales and marketing at Good Foods. “Knowing that each sack put us one step closer to giving more dollars toward ending childhood hunger in America gave us even more of a reason to cheer on the Badger defense.”

Additionally, during the back-to-school season in September, Good Foods donated 10 cents for each branded deli cup sold and provided a QR code to educate shoppers on childhood hunger in America. This initiative made up about 75 percent of the total donation to No Kid Hungry.

“We are so honored to make this donation toward the No Kid Hungry campaign,” said Kurt Penn founder and CEO. “Both Good Foods and No Kid Hungry share a dedication to bring communities together around food and we are extremely proud of this campaign partnership.”

The Good Foods charitable mission aims to educate communities on fresh, better-for-you food that comes from the ground, and enable promising students with a passion for food to promote the growth of good, safe foods.

For more information about Good Foods, the charitable mission and good-for-you inspiration, please visit http://goodfoods.com/, or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.