Good Foods Donates More than $50,000 to Regional Food Banks to Conclude Dip Into Summer Tour

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips and guacamoles, distributed more than $50,000 in product and monetary donations across eight regional food banks to conclude its multi-city Dip Into Summer tour. The brand selected each recipient organization based on their shared passion for fighting food insecurity.

Tour stops included ten events in eight cities from coast to coast between May and July, kicking off in Chicago and ending at Good Foods’ headquarters in Pleasant Prairie. During the tour, the brand shared more than 66,000 samples of its plant-based dips and guacamoles, engaged with fans through giveaways and, most importantly, partnered with nonprofit organizations in each market. When possible, Good Foods also donated surplus product samples following events.

Recipient organizations include:

· San Diego Hunger Coalition – $5,000 monetary donation

· Hunger Fight – $5,000 monetary donation

· Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida – $5,000 monetary donation

· HOPE Atlanta – $5,000 monetary donation

· Harvest Hope Food Bank – $5,000 monetary donation

· Every Meal – $5,000 monetary donation

· Beyond Hunger – $5,000 monetary donation

· Kenosha County Food Bank – $5,000 monetary donation

· Feeding San Diego – $14,000 product donation

“Our mission at Good Foods is to make healthy and flavorful food available to everyone, everywhere,” said Heather Penn, Good Foods Family Foundation. “This tour was a wonderful opportunity to bring our mission not only to those who visited us at events, but also to people in need within each community, thanks to these impactful organizations.”

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and salsa. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.