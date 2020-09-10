Good Foods Establishes Board of Directors

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, announces the implementation of a board of directors to seek out new opportunities and grow the family-owned brand as objectively and strategically as possible.

Over the past 16 months, Good Foods has created and recruited a team to help lead and guide the brand to continued success. In 2020 alone, Good Foods has achieved awards and accomplishments such as being named Refrigerated Foods Processor of the Year, Food Processing’s R&D Team of the Year and one of the nation’s Best and Brightest places to work.

The board is comprised of six members who have extensive knowledge of their specific industries and the ability to lead in the ever-changing business environment:

John Fitzgerald , former COO and president of Good Foods

, former COO and president of Good Foods Jennifer Vasin , senior vice president of human resources at Insight Enterprises

, senior vice president of human resources at Insight Enterprises William Goodspeed , director on boards for ABARTA, Inc., Longo’s Fruit Markets, Granger Industries and Sheetz

, director on boards for ABARTA, Inc., Longo’s Fruit Markets, Granger Industries and Sheetz Jackie Levin , former president and CEO for two separate companies under Ensign and Bickford Industries

, former president and CEO for two separate companies under Ensign and Bickford Industries Thomas DeByle , senior vice president, CFO for NN, Inc.

, senior vice president, CFO for NN, Inc. Heather Penn, acting as the family representative on the board

“Our board members were selectively chosen through an expansive search of candidates to leverage personal and professional experiences of this diverse business team to help with our next chapter of growth,” said Kurt Penn, founder and CEO of Good Foods. “The board of directors will offer strategic direction on our current business, as well as help shape the future around Good Foods capabilities, team and innovative focus.”

For more information about Good Foods, please visit http://goodfoods.com/

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.