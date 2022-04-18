Good Foods Hires Tim Meskill as VP of Club Strategy

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., – Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips, guacamoles and salad dressings, has announced its latest hire, Tim Meskill, who will take on the role of vice president of club strategy to support strategic growth plans for the brand’s prospective and current club retail partners, including Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Costco Wholesale Corporation (U.S. and Canada).

In this role, Tim will develop and execute strategic club retail customer plans that align with the brand’s corporate growth and financial goals, including driving new and existing product growth. Tim brings to his role a robust background in facilitating influential sales strategies within club channels and most recently served in sales leadership with Curation Foods.

“Growing our brand and our diverse product portfolio across club channels remains a priority for Good Foods,” said Danyel O’Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Given Tim’s deep understanding and experience in this space, we are confident he is just the strategist we need to facilitate that growth.”

For more information about Good Foods, visit goodfoods.com.

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.