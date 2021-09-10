Good Foods Kicks Off 2nd Annual Partnership With Brighter Bites To “Sack Hunger”

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, is teaming up with Brighter Bites to “Sack Hunger” at the Shamrock Series game on September 25, 2021.

For the second year, Good Foods “Sack Hunger” campaign will benefit Brighter Bites, a nonprofit organization that delivers fresh fruits and vegetables directly into families’ hands. For every “sack” made throughout the Shamrock Series game, Good Foods will donate money directly to Brighter Bites to benefit families across the nation.

“Last year, Good Foods and Brighter Bites were able to distribute 5 million pounds of produce which gave 28,000 families access to better nutrition,” said Kurt and Heather Penn, founders of Good Foods. “As a family-owned business, we believe in supporting in-need families with a strong nutritional foundation. We’re excited to continue ‘sacking hunger’ with Brighter Bites at the Shamrock Series game later this month.”

Good Foods is serving as the official sponsor of the Shamrock Series game between the University of Madison Wisconsin and the University of Notre Dame. This sponsorship will include visibility within the official Shamrock Series logo, TV branding, signage at the stadium, broadcast radio segments, product samples and photo opportunities for fans. Good Foods will also be hosting a giveaway for fans to receive tickets to the game as well as a meet-and-greet with Good Foods new brand ambassador, Danica Patrick.

“While Good Foods currently resides in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, our roots are in Chicago where the company was born,” said Danyel O’Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Good Foods. “Because of this, the Shamrock Series game holds a special place in our hearts. We’re excited to kick-off tailgating season at the game and support our charitable partnership with Brighter Bites.”

For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

# # #

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.