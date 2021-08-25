Good Foods Launches Annual “Back to the Books” & Consumer Sweepstakes

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, announces the launch of the second annual “Back To The Books” consumer sweepstakes. The promotion, which is live now through October 1, elevates the brand and its dips as a healthy snacking option and meal solution for students, parents and teachers during the busy season.

For six weeks, consumers are encouraged to enter the promotion on Good Foods’ website to win $200 in prizes, including a $125 Target gift card and a free bundle of Good Foods’ dips worth $75 from the brand’s ecommerce website. One winner will be announced each week and consumers are encouraged to enter in hopes of being the next week’s winner.

“We were thrilled with the consumer engagement we received from our ‘Back To The Books’ promotion in 2020 and are excited to bring back the sweepstakes this year,” said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing at Good Foods. “As schedules change and families jump back into the swing of things, we’re excited to position Good Foods as the one-stop-shop for convenient, healthy and fun school lunches and family dinners.”

To elevate the sweepstakes and drive foot traffic in stores, Good Foods is utilizing social media advertising and giveaways, influencer partnerships and email marketing. For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com, or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.