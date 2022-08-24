Good Foods Launches “Good Comes Easy” Sweepstakes to Help Consumers Ace the Back-to-School Season

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. –Good Foods, a leader in better-for-you dips and guacamoles, is helping consumers ace the back-to-school season through the launch of their “Good Comes Easy” sweepstakes. Now through September 12, consumers can enter once per day at GoodFoods.com and once per week on the brand’s official Instagram page (@GoodFoods).

During the entry period, a total of five winners will be selected to win a prize pack with everything they need to make their school year stellar, including a $100 Target gift card, a West Elm lunch box, Stasher bags and other packable lunch necessities. The winners will also receive a bundle of Good Foods’ fan-favorite products in a variety of sizes and tasty flavors, perfect for lunch on the go or an after-school snack.

Good Foods will promote the sweepstakes via social media, as well as their e-newsletter to reach brand fans who are not active on social platforms. Throughout the campaign, the brand will also share back-to school recipes and tips featuring their convenient single-serve products, including Plant Based Tzatziki Dip, Plant Based Queso Dip and Avocado Mash.

“With the launch of this sweepstakes, our goal is to offer solutions for one of the most common back-to-school pain points – snack and meal planning,” said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing. “These prize pack giveaways, which include our incredibly snackable and packable dips, were handpicked to make getting back to routine a breeze. We can’t wait to see the response from fans!”

For more information and official rules, visit the sweepstakes website.

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.