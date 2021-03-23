Good Foods Promotes Guacamole Line Throughout March Madness

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, is promoting its line of guacamole dips throughout March Madness with a “Game Day is Guac Day” campaign.

As the popular college basketball tournament commences, Good Foods is promoting its guacamole line as the go-to snack for the upcoming game days. The line of guacamole includes flavors like Chunky and Spicy, which are available in sizes that range from single-serve to a 16 oz. “party” size.

“Guacamole is the perfect snack to have on hand for any game day,” said Mandy Bottomlee, director of content marketing for Good Foods. “Our ‘Game Day is Guac Day’ campaign is focused on promoting our guacamole line and driving shoppers in store to purchase our dips to watch during the games.”

To promote this campaign and increase foot traffic for retailers, Good Foods is utilizing social media and influencer partnerships, as well as running a TV commercial in regional areas. For more information, visit goodfoods.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Pinterest, and Instagram.

