Good Foods Selected as “2020 Refrigerated Foods Processor of the Year”

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of dips and good-for-you products, has been named “2020 Refrigerated Foods Processor of the Year” by Refrigerated & Frozen Foods. The honor was awarded to Good Foods on behalf of the company’s leadership in year-over-year growth, packaging, food safety, new product development, and plant expansions.

Founder and CEO of Good Foods, Kurt Penn, believed in the potential of High Pressure Processing (HPP), which harnesses water power to maximize nutrition while eliminating harmful pathogens to keep flavors fresh longer. Penn began his company with this in mind, and so the mission to deliver quality, fresh food to consumers was born. Today, HPP has helped Good Foods create a successful, clean line of dips, guacamoles and salad dressings without using chemicals, preservatives or artificial colors and flavors.

“We’re so proud of the work we do at Good Foods and are honored to be recognized by the ‘2020 Refrigerated Foods Processor of the Year’ award,” said Penn. “Our company is passionate about providing fresh, quality products, and we work diligently to display that passion through our innovative processes.”

In addition to utilizing HPP technology, Good Foods has implemented additional practices to ensure the company remains on the cutting edge of food safety, sustainability and innovation. Good Foods’ consistently works to increase their sustainable, eco-friendly packaging to create more options for suppliers and customers.

“At Good Foods, we’re dedicated to our mission of easing the minds and lives of consumers looking for simple, safe, and delicious foods,” said Danyel O’Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “We take the extra time and effort to do things the right way so our customers have complete trust in our products.”

