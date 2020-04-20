Good Foods Supports No Kid Hungry to Provide Coronavirus Relief to Children in Need

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader of dips and good-for-you products, announces a $25,000 donation to No Kid Hungry’s coronavirus relief efforts and is seeking the support of the fresh produce industry to contribute, as well.

Good Foods made the decision to support No Kid Hungry as the organization is providing coronavirus relief to the hardest-hit communities across the nation. Good Foods will match any contributions made on the linked page of No Kid Hungry’s website up to an additional $25,000.

”At Good Foods, we believe everyone deserves the sustenance of simple, safe, delicious food,” said Kurt Penn, founder and CEO of Good Foods. “Right now, America’s kids need us and it’s a privilege for us to support No Kid Hungry’s plan to feed our nation’s vulnerable children during the current school closures and all year long.”

As millions of children lose the healthy meals they depend on as the coronavirus closes schools, Good Foods made the decision to financially support its charitable partner, No Kid Hungry, to provide emergency grants to schools, food banks and community groups across the nation.

“Supporting No Kid Hungry is an important part of what we do here at Good Foods and there is no better time to support than now,” added Penn. “We’re excited to invite our partners in the fresh produce industry to join us in support.”

