Good Foods Welcomes Matthew Newman as SVP of Sales

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. – Good Foods, a category leader in better-for-you dips, guacamoles and salad dressings, announces the hiring of Matthew Newman as senior vice president of sales to support the brand’s significant growth and financial goals.

In his role, Matthew will lead sales team development, strategy and tactical sales efforts to expand Good Foods’ business. Matthew brings strong experience in helping consumer food brands grow through impactful sales programming to his role, and prior to joining the Good Foods team he served in leadership positions with Alpha Foods and Elevation Brands.

“Our team set ambitious goals for the Good Foods business in terms of growing our brand and product portfolio, and ensuring we have capable leaders who maximize relationships and strategic partnerships is essential,” said Danyel O’Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing. “Matthew brings that and more to our team, and we know his strong experience in the food industry will translate to success for our business.”

About Good Foods

Good Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand’s products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.